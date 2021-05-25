New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Sonic the Hedgehog 'Unstoppable' video teases Thursday reveal

Sonic the Hedgehog is 'Unstoppable' in a new video, as Sega prepares for what's next after 30 years.
Ozzie Mejia
1

This is a milestone year for Sonic the Hedgehog. His 30th birthday is a month away, but Sega is already getting ready to celebrate. On Tuesday, the long-time home of the blue hedgehog released a special video looking back at the Sonic franchise. On top of that, Sega offered up news on when fans could learn what's next for Sonic.

In addition to releasing this special "Unstoppable" video, sega announced that it would be hosting a video presentation called Sonic Central. Sonic Central will air this Thursday, May 27 at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and will officially reveal what's next for the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. Specifics on what will be revealed during this presentation are currently unknown, though it should be noted that Sega's been sitting on some big Sonic news for over a year, opting to delay any announcements due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While you wait for Thursday's Sonic Central event, enjoy the video above, created by the team at Liquid+ Arcade. It follows generations of Sonic fans (and Sonic Generations fans, I'm sure) through the past three decades of pure speed through various forms of media. This includes the Sonic games, animated TV shows, comic books, and a pretty successful motion picture.

We'll be watching this Sonic Central event later in the week and report back with any major news that comes out of it. You can watch it, too, through the Sonic the Hedgehog YouTube and Twitch channels. Stay tuned to Shacknews for the latest in hedgehog news.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

