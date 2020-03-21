Sonic the Hedgehog speeds into your home for a digital release March 31 Not that you could go to the theater even if you wanted to, but now you can watch the new Sonic movie from the comfort of your own home.

If you haven't yet headed to the theater to check out the new Sonic the Hedgehog movie, you're out of luck for now. Coronavirus has ensured no one is going out for a night at the cinema.

But there's still hope for you. Paramount Pictures has made the decision to go ahead and release Sonic the Hedgehog early via digital platforms on March 31. That means you'll be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home for $20, and you won't have to wait until this necessary social distancing is no longer required to do so.

Sonic the Hedgehog has done quite well for itself at the box office, too. It opened up strong and has amassed over $146 million domestically and $306 million worldwide. It's also managed to become the highest-grossing game movie in the United States box office's history. Not bad for a little blue 'hog.

Now, you can check it out at home if you want to make all the snide comments you want about Sonic's old design...or perhaps the idea that it's actually a good movie, like many have said?

Let us know if you end up giving it a try and if it's worth watching. With all the self-isolation, it's not like we really have anything else to do, right?