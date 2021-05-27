Everything announced during the Sonic Central virtual event If you missed Thursday's Sonic Central livestream, here's all the news that came out of the big anniversary celebration.

Sega planned a grand celebration for Sonic the Hedgehog with Thursday's Sonic Central event. The publisher wanted to commemorate 30 years of lightning fast speed and blue furballs and it did so in exciting fashion, making several major Sonic the Hedgehog-related announcements. If you missed the event, we've got you covered. Here's everything revealed.

Sonic Team's next Sonic the Hedgehog game

Arguably the most exciting announcement on Thursday involved the hedgehog wranglers at Sonic Team. A new teaser revealed that Sonic Team is hard at work on the next Sonic the Hedgehog game. What is that game called? What does it entail? Is it 2D, 3D, or a hybrid of the two? Is it a sequel to an existing Sonic game or its own thing? We have answers to none of these questions.

Here's what is known. The game will release in 2022. Also, Roger Craig Smith is back in the role of Sonic after a scary few months where it looked like Sega was moving on.

I can't fully express my gratitude for the @sonic_hedgehog crew and community.🙏



I hope to honor your support and passion as I'm officially back voicing #SonicTheHedgehog in games.



Can't wait for ya to see what we have planned!



THANK YOU...from the bottom of my blue heart.💙 pic.twitter.com/KOLi2MJnUi — Roger Craig Smith (@RogerCraigSmith) May 26, 2021

That's literally it. Sega will reveal more in the months ahead, starting June 10 at Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live show.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate is coming to PC and consoles

Sega first released Sonic Colors in 2010 as a Wii exclusive. There have been numerous Sonic duds around that time, but Sonic Colors was not one of them. One of the more well-received 3D Sonic games is now getting a release on PC (as an Epic Games Store exclusive), PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. It'll be here on September 7.

In an effort to generate excitement for this remaster, Sega is uploading a two-part animated special called Sonic Colors: Rise of the Wisps. That will premiere later this summer.

Sonic Origins collects old-school Sonic

The early Sonic days are still considered the golden era to many. That's why Sega has a collection just for all the retro players out there. A new compilation called Sonic Origins will collect Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Sega is also teasing some new additions to go along with this collection. More information on Sonic Origins is coming soon.

If you're looking for different Sonic games from the past, today's stream had those, too. Sonic Forces, Team Sonic Racing, and Sonic Mania are all coming to PlayStation Now. The latter two games will also grace the new Amazon Luna service. Plus, Sonic Mania will make its Epic Games Store debut on June 24.

Sonic at the Olympic Games... sort of

Those following Sega may have noticed a trailer go up on Wednesday for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game. There's no Mario and there's no Sonic. Sega hopes to fill some of that void by allowing players to dress their characters as Sonic. It isn't quite the same, but it's... something.

Dr. Sonic

Sonic isn't exactly earning his doctorate and going to work at a hospital, but there's a lot of Sonic flavor coming to Sega's Two Point Hospital. As part of a special update, players can pick up free items based on the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise and equip them on their various staffers. Look for Two Point Hospital to get these free Sonic customization items on July 22.

Sonic the Fighters???

Part of the charm of the Yakuza series has been the collection of various classic arcade games. Nobody would call Sonic the Fighters a "classic," by any definition, but it is certainly a curiosity and a novelty. That's why it was cool to hear that the game would be featured, in full, in Lost Judgment. Simply find an arcade and walk up to the Sonic the Fighters machine. The game will be there, perfectly rebuilt. Lost Judgment releases on PC and consoles on September 24.

Sonic mobile news

A handful of Sonic mobile games are getting some special updates as part of the Sonic 30th anniversary. Look for Sonic Forces: Speed Battle to add Super Sonic and make their sessions even faster. Private races are also being added as part of a new, limited-time event. Meanwhile, Sonic Dash is getting into pirates. A forthcoming update will feature the additions of Pirate Sonic and Captain Shadow, as well as a pirate-themed party offering hordes of loot. Later in the month of October, look for both of these games to be invaded by the Werehog (remember when Sonic became a werewolf, for some reason?) as part of a pair of special Halloween events.

If you're looking to get on the track, instead, the mobile Sonic Racing is getting some stuff, too. Look for new characters, cars, and three brand new tracks in the weeks ahead.

Gotta get stuff!

Collectors and Sonic aficionados should be on the lookout for new Sonic stuff releasing over the course of the next few months. That includes:

A Giant Eggman Robot playset from JAKKS Pacific Inc.

Sonic the Hedgehog jewelry from King Ice

A full-color hardcover Sonic encyclopedia from Dark Horse

A super-sized 80-page comic book from IDW, featuring three different stories

Commemorative 30th Anniversary gold and silver coins from APMEX

There will undoubtedly be more cool physical goodies celebrating Sonic, so keep an eye on Sega and the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account for the latest updates.

That's a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog news coming out of Sonic Central. Sega likely isn't done with Sonic's 30th anniversary, so be sure to keep it here on Shacknews for the latest updates.