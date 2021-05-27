Two Point Hospital is getting an injection of free Sonic content in July We're not sure we can deal with fast hedgehogs running around with scalpels, but Two Point Hospital is getting bunch of Sonic-themed items and staff outfits.

Two Point Hospital is an interesting one to say the least. It’s your job to build up an incredible medical facility, cure strange diseases, and deal with possibly troublesome staff. Well, maybe they’d be more enjoyable if they had the flair and charisma of Sonic the Hedgehog. Fortunately, a solution is coming soon. As Sonic the Hedgehog celebrates its 30th anniversary, the fun isn’t confined to Sonic games. Two Point Hospital is getting its own influx of Sonic-themed fun this coming July.

Sega introduced Sonic the Hedgehog-themed content for Two Point Hospital during the Sonic Central 30th Anniversary event stream on May 27, 2021. According to the stream, on July 22, Two Point Hospital will be getting a release of free items and staff outfits themed around the Blue Blur to use as you please within your hospital ecosystem. Whether it’s in your hospital decor or with the staff, you’ll be able to celebrate Sonic’s 30th birthday even as you save lives. We're just curious how patients are going to feel when they see Sonic content mixed into their medical care.

Sonic the Hedgehog crossing over with Two Point Hospital is a curious decision to be sure, but the latter game has always had a good sense of humor, despite being about medical care. It’s all apart of Sega’s push to thoroughly celebrate the franchise that made it famous the world around. We saw a whole bunch of reveals of both classic, returning, and all-new Sonic games on today’s Sonic Central stream. It’s good to see that all of that fun isn’t simply confined to Sonic’s own gaming goodness.

With that in mind, keep an eye out on Two Point Hospital when Sonic-themed 30th anniversary items comes to the game for free. Be sure to check out our other Sonic the Hedgehog 30th anniversary coverage as well, right here at Shacknews.