Watch the Sonic Central 30th anniversary stream here Sega has a lot of Sonic the Hedgehog news ahead and you won't want to miss any of it.

It feels like just yesterday that Sonic was going fast and doing what Nintendidn't. But, this is the year that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise turns 30 years old. Sega is celebrating the birth of their mascot with a slew of major announcements, all taking place during a special stream called Sonic Central.

Watch the Sonic Central 30th anniversary stream here

Today's Sonic Central stream will begin at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET. It can be seen live on the Sonic the Hedgehog Twitch channel, YouTube channel, or through the YouTube embed above. There's no indication of how long the Sonic Central event will run, but if you miss it, the full VOD will be available to check out afterwards.

There have been a lot of rumors, but nothing concrete regarding what's being shown during the Sonic Central stream. As noted earlier this week, viewers should keep in mind that Sega originally had something to show off for roughly a full year and has been sitting on it due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's a safe bet that whatever the company wanted to show off will be officially revealed today. What that is, exactly, is uncertain.

The Sonic Central stream will begin in just a few hours. We'll be watching it here at Shacknews, so be sure to join us for the latest news and announcements.