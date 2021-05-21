New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 21, 2021

Let's ring in the weekend with your Friday edition of Evening Reading.
Donovan Erskine
3

Happy Friday Shacknews, let's go ahead and close out our week of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

To all the racist, sexist boys

The Linda Lindas go hard.

Starfield does sound like Garfield

What are you hiding, Todd Howard?

This dog's apartment

I want this family to adopt me.

Blissful ignorance

Imagine actually having this seat in a stadium.

Blue Eyes White Dragon rug

I believe this is what they call a "chick magnet."

Friends that check in on you

No advice to offer, just wanted to check

When you don't have any fire tweets planned

So much nostalgia in this picture.

Squirrel wants to read too

Read aloud to him, please.

Congratulations sailer

You made it to Friday!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola