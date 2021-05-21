Evening Reading - May 21, 2021

Happy Friday Shacknews, let's go ahead and close out our week of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Knockout City review: Dodgeball dynasty
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 21: Knockout City free trial
- Twitch is adding a category for hot tub and pool streams
- Victoria 3 announced at PDXCON Remixed
- Fall Guys meets Indiana Jones in the first trailer for Phantom Abyss
- Does Resident Evil Village have a secret ending?
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends dev vlog details upcoming new map and PVE mode
- Square Enix is happy with Outriders, calling it the 'company's next major franchise
- No Man's Sky brings Mass Effect into its universe in limited time event
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
To all the racist, sexist boys
Don't mess with The Linda Lindas.— L.A. Public Library (@LAPublicLibrary) May 20, 2021
Watch the full concert: https://t.co/Usv7HJ1lLR pic.twitter.com/pKZ5TKDdiA
The Linda Lindas go hard.
Starfield does sound like Garfield
I was just thinking yesterday about how Todd sorta looks like Jon pic.twitter.com/K4wvbLBIFz— anime profile picture (@Earthworm_Joe) May 21, 2021
What are you hiding, Todd Howard?
This dog's apartment
Why does this dog have a nicer apartment than me pic.twitter.com/LjExg14Jxw— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) May 20, 2021
I want this family to adopt me.
Blissful ignorance
when the entire TL is arguing about some stupid tweet but you're blocked pic.twitter.com/iSPSrcYKxD— the thicc husband & father (@lukeisamazing) May 21, 2021
Imagine actually having this seat in a stadium.
Blue Eyes White Dragon rug
My rug finally came in the mail, i have no regrets pic.twitter.com/oVcoB8ys7i— LVS (@MyDopeConcepts) May 19, 2021
I believe this is what they call a "chick magnet."
Friends that check in on you
friends that check up on you >> pic.twitter.com/Qhp1G3srhS— ma$ 🛥 (@mqsvn) May 14, 2021
No advice to offer, just wanted to check
When you don't have any fire tweets planned
May 20, 2021
So much nostalgia in this picture.
Squirrel wants to read too
nothing unusual here...... just reading my book............. pic.twitter.com/dpZSMPOXtU— alexia🌻 (@alexiaraye) May 21, 2021
Read aloud to him, please.
Congratulations sailer
May 21, 2021
You made it to Friday!
