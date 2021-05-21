Weekend Console Download Deals for May 21: Knockout City free trial

It's not often that a new game will release and allow players more than a week to try it out for free. That's what we're getting with Knockout City, the dodgeball multiplayer game from EA and Velan Studios. They're so determined to build a base for Knockout City that for its first ten days, the game will be available to try out absolutely free. You've got nothing to lose with a free trial, so pick your console of choice and give it a shot. (It's free to try on PC, too, so look for those links in the Weekend PC Download Deals feature in just a few minutes.)
If you're not convinced right now that Knockout City is at least worth a flyer, take some time to read our review. It may convince you otherwise.
Elsewhere, Outriders is getting its first major discount on PlayStation and Xbox. PlayStation is still going with its Extended Play and Deals Under $15 sale but has also added a Remasters & Retro sale that features games like Streets of Rage 4, The Blizzard Arcade Collection, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. Xbox is offering the best of ID@Xbox, which includes Cuphead, Untitled Goose Game, and Spiritfarer. Plus, there's a free weekend going down for Gears 5. Lastly, Nintendo has its version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps available for half price!
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Armello - FREE!
- Dungeons 3 - FREE!
- Outriders [Xbox Series X] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla [Xbox Series X] - $40.19 (35% off)
- Empire of Sin Premium Edition - $48.99 (30% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition [Xbox Series X] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Ion Fury - $12.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Gears 5 - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND for Xbox LIVE Gold members)
- Gears 5 GOTY Edition - $23.99 (60% off)
- UFC 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- NHL 21 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered - $19.99 (50% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $14.99 (50% off)
- ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale
- Cuphead - $14.99 (25% off)
- Untitled Goose Game - $11.99 (40% off)
- Spiritfarer - $20.09 (33% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- Stardew Valley - $10.04 (33% off)
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse - $14.99 (25% off)
- Empire of Sin - $27.99 (30% off)
- Maneater [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Astroneer - $19.49 (35% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 - $19.49 (35% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Killing Floor 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Last Campfire - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Long Dark - $9.89 (67% off)
- John Wick Hex - $11.99 (40% off)
- Killer Queen Black - $11.99 (40% off)
- Undertale - $11.24 (25% off)
- More from the Xbox ID@Xbox Gamefest Sale.
- Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $12.49 (75% off)
- Curse of the Dead Gods - $13.39 (33% off)
- GreedFall - $12.49 (75% off)
- SnowRunner - $23.99 (40% off)
- World War Z - $7.49 (75% off)
- More from the Xbox Focus Home Interactive Publisher Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Outriders [PS5/PS4] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Extended Play Sale
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light [PS5/PS4] - $26.79 (33% off)
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $65.99 (33% off)
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 [PS5/PS4] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time [PS5/PS4] - $38.99 (35% off)
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds: Board Approved Bundle - $59.99 (25% off)
- Final Fantasy 15 Royal Edition - $17.49 (50% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- Devil May Cry HD Collection + Devil May 4 Special Edition - $19.79 (56% off)
- Just Dance 2021 - $19.99 (60% off)
- Batman: Return to Arkham - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Yakuza Remastered Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy - $20.09 (33% off)
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete - $26.99 (55% off)
- Two Point Hospital JUMBO Edition - $31.99 (20% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collections 1+2 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- More from the PlayStation Extended Play Sale.
- Remasters & Retro
- Streets of Rage 4 - $14.99 (40% off)
- The Blizzard Arcade Collection - $14.99 (25% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition - $11.99 (20% off)
- MediEvil - $14.99 (50% off)
- God of War 3 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Shadow of the Colossus - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Last of Us Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- Tearaway Unfolded - $5.99 (70% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - $10.04 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - $17.49 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection - $11.99 (70% off)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy - $13.99 (65% off)
- Crysis Remastered - $17.99 (40% off)
- Amnesia Collection - $5.99 (80% off)
- Rez Infinite - $11.99 (60% off)
- Final Fantasy 8 Remastered - $9.99 (50% off)
- The Disney Afternoon Collection - $4.99 (75% off)
- Lumines Remastered - $5.24 (65% off)
- More from the PlayStation Remasters & Retro Sale.
- Deals Under $15
- Infamous: Second Son - $9.99 (50% off)
- LittleBigPlanet 3 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Little Nightmares - $4.99 (75% off)
- 7 Days to Die - $7.49 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous - $11.99 (60% off)
- Castle Crashers Remastered - $8.99 (40% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $11.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.99 (80% off)
- The Long Dark - $10.49 (65% off)
- Celeste - $5.99 (70% off)
- The Walking Dead: The Final Season - $8.99 (55% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $10.49 (65% off)
- Slay the Spire - $12.49 (50% off)
- Space Hulk: Deathwing Enhanced Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Afterparty - $11.99 (40% off)
- RAD - $4.99 (75% off)
- Geometry Wars 3: Dimensions Evolved - $4.94 (67% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $15 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Wreckfest [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Battlefield 5 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Stranded Deep - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Knockout City - FREE TRIAL until 5/30
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps - $14.99 (50% off)
- Hitman 3 Cloud Version - $44.99 (25% off)
- WB Games Kombat the Summer Sale
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $14.99 (75% off)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Worlds - $7.49 (75% off)
- LEGO Jurassic World - $9.99 (75% off)
- LEGO City Undercover - $5.99 (80% off)
- LEGO DC Super-Villains - $11.99 (80% off)
- LEGO The Incredibles - $14.99 (75% off)
- The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game - $9.99 (80% off)
- The LEGO Movie 2 Videogame - $7.99 (80% off)
- Bandai Namco AniMAY Sale
- Jump Force Deluxe Edition - $24.99 (50% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 ROAD TO BORUTO - $24.99 (50% off)
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ - $9.59 (80% off)
- ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 - $23.99 (60% off)
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition - $12.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 - $9.99 (80% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst - $5.99 (70% off)
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions - $29.99 (50% off)
- SWORD ART ONLINE: FATAL BULLET Complete Edition - $9.59 (85% off)
- God Eater 3 - $14.99 (75% off)
- ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 3 Deluxe Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition - $19.99 (60% off)
- My Hero One's Justice - $14.99 (75% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- ONE PIECE Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition - $7.99 (80% off)
- NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja Storm - $5.99 (70% off)
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission Launch Edition - $8.99 (85% off)
- Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Doraemon: Story of Seasons - $14.99 (75% off)
- Grindstone - $14.99 (25% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $15.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner - $19.49 (33% off)
- Green Hell - $12.49 (50% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- R.B.I. Baseball 21 - $20.99 (30% off)
- Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Devil May Cry 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Devil May Cry - $9.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders 2 Deathinitive Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- SUPERHOT - $14.99 (50% off)
- Skulls of the Shogun: Bone-A-Fide Edition - $4.99 (75% off)
- GALAK-Z: The Void Deluxe Edition - $3.74 (75% off)
