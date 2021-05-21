Weekend Console Download Deals for May 21: Knockout City free trial

It's not often that a new game will release and allow players more than a week to try it out for free. That's what we're getting with Knockout City, the dodgeball multiplayer game from EA and Velan Studios. They're so determined to build a base for Knockout City that for its first ten days, the game will be available to try out absolutely free. You've got nothing to lose with a free trial, so pick your console of choice and give it a shot. (It's free to try on PC, too, so look for those links in the Weekend PC Download Deals feature in just a few minutes.)

If you're not convinced right now that Knockout City is at least worth a flyer, take some time to read our review. It may convince you otherwise.

Elsewhere, Outriders is getting its first major discount on PlayStation and Xbox. PlayStation is still going with its Extended Play and Deals Under $15 sale but has also added a Remasters & Retro sale that features games like Streets of Rage 4, The Blizzard Arcade Collection, and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition. Xbox is offering the best of ID@Xbox, which includes Cuphead, Untitled Goose Game, and Spiritfarer. Plus, there's a free weekend going down for Gears 5. Lastly, Nintendo has its version of Ori and the Will of the Wisps available for half price!

Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:

Xbox

PlayStation

Nintendo Switch

