Twitch is adding a category for hot tub and pool streams The Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category is Twitch's answer to its latest controversy.

As the home for so much gaming content on the internet, Twitch often finds itself at the heart of controversy and online discourse. One of the more recent topics of discussion was the merit of “hot tub streams” in which creators would stream themselves in a pool or hot tub, typically in some sort of swimsuit. Many have waited to see how Twitch would respond to the new trend, and they finally have. The livestreaming site has announced that it will be adding a new category titled Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches.

Twitch announced the new category with a post to its official help page. In recent weeks, hot tub streams have become increasingly popular on the streaming site. While many argued that the content shouldn’t be allowed and that those creators should face punishment, others defended the trend, explaining that hot tub streams didn’t technically violate Twitch’s terms of service.

Amouranth, the most popular "hot tub streamer" on Twitch, says the site has suspended advertisements on her channel indefinitely.

Before, hot tub and pool streams fell into the admittedly vague “Just Chatting” section on Twitch, a page dedicated to any stream that was primarily focused on real life content. Creators that are broadcasting such content must put themselves in the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category. If a streamer is wearing swimwear, which is permitted under Twitch’s nudity and attire policy, they must broadcast in the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category. If they fail to do so, Twitch will move them to the new category and notify them by email.

This comes just days after Amouranth, the most popular “hot tub streamer,” stated that Twitch suspended advertisements on her channel indefinitely, without reaching out or notifying her beforehand. In its new blog post, Twitch doesn’t directly address Amouranth, but it does state that advertisers will be able to choose if they want to run ads in the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category.

The addition of the Pools, Hot Tubs, and Beaches category is Twitch’s response to the latest trend and controversy surrounding its website. For more on the latest at Twitch, stick with us here on Shacknews.