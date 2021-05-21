New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Hood: Outlaws & Legends dev vlog details upcoming new map and PVE mode

Hood director Andrew Willans shared a wealth of information about the Mountain map and other content around the corner now that the game has launched.
TJ Denzer
1

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is out now and it brings an interesting style of PVP combat and thievery to gaming. By most accounts, the game is quite fun to play as it is, but Sumo Digital isn’t content to sit on its laurels. A new patch will improve the game next week and the team launched a developer vlog about the content coming to Hood: Outlaws & Legends soon, including a new Mountain map in Mid-June.

Focus Home Interactive and Sumo Digital released the first Hood: Outlaws & Legends dev vlog via the Focus Home Community YouTube channel on May 21, 2021, along with some further details on the Focus Home forums. In the short run, Hood: Outlaws & Legends has a Patch 1.3 coming in next week that will fix things like controller sensitivity and matchmaking improvements. However, Hood director Andrew Willans also shared teases of new content coming to the game this summer. There’s a Mountain map coming in mid-June, as well as a PVE co-op mode and a new character to play as.

The PVE mode will take players away from the current Heist Mode gameplay of Hood: Outlaws & Legends, tasking them to work together to overcome various challenges in cooperative play. Willan also teased that the PVE will be a testbed for a few new and interesting mechanics that could cross over to the PVP game if they do well. Finally, Willans spoke a little bit to a fifth Outlaw who will be coming to the game, Eidaa

“I hate the term gamechanger, but she definitely has some game-changing abilities,” Willans teased.

It’s worth noting that all of this content will be free in Hood: Outlaws & Legends’ Season Zero, so players can look forward to all of it without spending a dime when it arrives. Want more Hood: Outlaws & Legends? Be sure to check out our Shacknews review of the game to get our full thoughts on its launch state.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

