Does Resident Evil Village have a secret ending? Resident Evil Village's ending doesn't quite end at the "ending." Make sure you stick around for a tease at what comes next.

Resident Evil Village is quite the game. It’s not a long one by any stretch of the imagination, but the sheer amount of cool things to discover in Village is still staggering. Heck, the story itself may take a few passes before it all clicks as to just what the heck happened. Even so, the ending ties a nice ribbon things as they are for this particular arc. We’re not talking about the regular ending mind you. Resident Evil Village has an extra tidbit for you if you stick around.

SPOILER WARNING: Obviously, this article takes a deep dive into what happened throughout Resident Evil Village, including most of the major concluding plot points. DO NOT READ AHEAD if you don’t wish to be spoiled on any major points that happen in the game.

Resident Evil Village doesn’t really have a secret ending per se. It just has an extended ending if you stick around after the credits. After all, Resident Evil Village’s regular ending is rather abrupt and while it sets up what could be coming next in the franchise, it’s really kind of somber and sudden. The post-credits scene on Resident Evil Village sheds light on a lot of more interesting details and gives a bit more closure to the whole affair. You can see it below if you want.

It’s really interesting to see the character the post-credits scene in Resident Evil Village focuses on. It leaves us wondering, will a new Resident Evil come immediately after RE Village like the pre-credits ending suggests or will it put quite a bit of time between Resident Evil Village and whatever Resident Evil 9 is.

