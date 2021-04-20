Evening Reading - April 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- The Shacknews Origin Story, as told by sHugamom
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2 - Chaos Wastes DLC preview: Roguelite rat roulette
- Discord escapes potential Microsoft acquisition
- Tropico 6 gets new free content in honor of franchise's 20th anniversary
- Apple's AirTag Hermes leather luggage and bag tags start at $299
- New M1-powered Apple iPad Pro can use PS5 DualSense haptic feedback
- New Apple TV 4K remote control revealed at Apple Spring Loaded event
- Annapurna Interactive partners with Blendo Games to publish sneaky FPS Skin Deep
- Xbox Game Pass April additions feature Fable series & Destroy All Humans! remake
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Happy 4/20
Happy 4/20 from me and Tap pic.twitter.com/m4Z2lUjnWt— marc rebillet (@marcrebillet) April 20, 2021
Hope your day was sufficiently chill.
Climate change is affecting our food stuffs
Rising sea levels and changing temperatures are shifting how and where we grow our food. https://t.co/Tx0Tn2bps2— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 19, 2021
Lots of things on here that I enjoy that are actively being affected. Hopefully science can create hardier versions of these things.
Humans are weird
Woman in the library asked to borrow my charger. She used it for an hour or so then told me "thanks, add me on fb" and literally guided me, looking at my laptop over my shoulder, to her profile. I sent a request bc it felt awkward not to and now I see she rejected the request— Tradia (@amalieskram) April 16, 2021
Some kind of social experiment?
RIP Blockbuster
Blockbuster stores over 30 years:pic.twitter.com/rDfiO07525— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) April 17, 2021
I miss walking thrugh the aisles, reading the back of cases. I used to rent out a game every Friday when I was but a wee lad!
Disco Elysium fan art
Throw it away. Please.#DiscoElysium pic.twitter.com/CAZQvrEZ3n— Molly just had surgery (@Shabnakk) April 18, 2021
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
Bobby Hill, Certified
April 18, 2021
In this episode, Kahn gets Hank to build a pool and Hank tells Bobby he'll need his CPR training before he can use it.
Dark Souls
Souls Demake pic.twitter.com/RyUP4y4Iac— 💾 ｋｅｖ 💾 (@kevins_computer) March 25, 2021
This demake art style is incredible.
Animals are dumb
Yo en la vida. pic.twitter.com/45QYhU670w— Victoriano Aizpurú (@urupzia) April 17, 2021
Like, really dumb.
Speaking of sheep
brain: “no idea why but you need this” pic.twitter.com/TBIo3pnvWL— Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) April 17, 2021
I need this!
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad basking in the sunlight.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 20, 2021