Evening Reading - April 20, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 4/20

Hope your day was sufficiently chill.

Climate change is affecting our food stuffs

Lots of things on here that I enjoy that are actively being affected. Hopefully science can create hardier versions of these things.

Humans are weird

Some kind of social experiment?

RIP Blockbuster

I miss walking thrugh the aisles, reading the back of cases. I used to rent out a game every Friday when I was but a wee lad!

Disco Elysium fan art

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Bobby Hill, Certified

In this episode, Kahn gets Hank to build a pool and Hank tells Bobby he'll need his CPR training before he can use it.

Dark Souls

This demake art style is incredible.

Animals are dumb

Like, really dumb.

Speaking of sheep

I need this!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad basking in the sunlight.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

