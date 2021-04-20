Evening Reading - April 20, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Happy 4/20

Happy 4/20 from me and Tap pic.twitter.com/m4Z2lUjnWt — marc rebillet (@marcrebillet) April 20, 2021

Hope your day was sufficiently chill.

Climate change is affecting our food stuffs

Rising sea levels and changing temperatures are shifting how and where we grow our food. https://t.co/Tx0Tn2bps2 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) April 19, 2021

Lots of things on here that I enjoy that are actively being affected. Hopefully science can create hardier versions of these things.

Humans are weird

Woman in the library asked to borrow my charger. She used it for an hour or so then told me "thanks, add me on fb" and literally guided me, looking at my laptop over my shoulder, to her profile. I sent a request bc it felt awkward not to and now I see she rejected the request — Tradia (@amalieskram) April 16, 2021

Some kind of social experiment?

RIP Blockbuster

Blockbuster stores over 30 years:pic.twitter.com/rDfiO07525 — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) April 17, 2021

I miss walking thrugh the aisles, reading the back of cases. I used to rent out a game every Friday when I was but a wee lad!

Disco Elysium fan art

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

Bobby Hill, Certified

pic.twitter.com/roYc1PMWyT — King of the Hill Screens (@kothscreens) April 18, 2021

In this episode, Kahn gets Hank to build a pool and Hank tells Bobby he'll need his CPR training before he can use it.

Dark Souls

This demake art style is incredible.

Animals are dumb

Yo en la vida. pic.twitter.com/45QYhU670w — Victoriano Aizpurú (@urupzia) April 17, 2021

Like, really dumb.

Speaking of sheep

brain: “no idea why but you need this” pic.twitter.com/TBIo3pnvWL — Rob N Roll (@thegallowboob) April 17, 2021

I need this!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.

Here's a photo of Rad basking in the sunlight.

What are you up to tonight?