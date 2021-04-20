Xbox Game Pass April additions feature Fable series & Destroy All Humans! remake Alongside today's addition of MLB The Show 21, Xbox has scheduled a collection of further games for Game Pass at the end of the month.

It’s a big day for Xbox Game Pass members that happen to be sports fans. MLB The Show 21 has finally gone to bat on the program, bringing the franchise over to Xbox consoles for the first time in its franchise. However, even if you’re not a sports fan, there’s some new goods on the way for you. Xbox announced a fresh slate of upcoming games that will cap off the month of April, including various entries from the Fable series and THQ Nordic’s Destroy All Humans! remake.

Xbox announced the late April 2021 slate of additions coming to Xbox Game Pass via Twitter and in an Xbox news post on April 20, 2021. MLB The Show 21 is on the list and it’s available as of today. That said, fantasy-fiction fans will be happy to know that a couple Fable Games are coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming on the Xbox Game Pass (of which betas for PC and Apple mobile devices are rolling out soon). The quality remake of Destroy All Humans! is also arriving on the program.

MLB The Show 21 was definitely the highlight of Xbox Game Pass's April additions, but there are plenty of other fun games on the way, including Fable and Destroy All Humans!

There are other games arriving on Xbox Game Pass in late April as well. Here’s the full list:

MLB The Show 21 (Cloud and Console) - April 20

Phogs! (PC) - April 22

Second Extinction (Game Preview) (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 28

Destroy All Humans! (Cloud, Console, and PC) - April 29

Fable III (Cloud) - April 30

Fable Anniversary (Cloud) - April 30

With Xbox Cloud Gaming and other Xbox services expanding the versatility of the Microsoft gaming ecosystem, these titles should make for fun times ahead on the ever expanding Xbox Game Pass program. Stay tuned as we keep an eye out for further additions and Xbox Game Pass news as it becomes available.