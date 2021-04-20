New Apple TV 4K remote control revealed at Apple Spring Loaded event The previous remote control has been an annoying factor of Apple TV and it looks like Apple is finally redesigning the remote for the new upcoming Apple TV 4K set.

Apple had a lot of new features, programs, and technology to show off during its Apple Spring Loaded event this April. New tech like a refreshed iMac, all-new Air Tags, and a new color of iPhone 12 made appearances. Apple TV 4K also made an appearance during the show, and aside from a new TV and receiver set, we also got a look at a redesigned TV control remote that looks like it will feel and control far better than the previous remote design.

The new Apple TV 4K remote design made an appearance as part of the Apple Spring Loaded Event on April 20, 2021. While Apple’s new TV and receiver took up a wealth of time during the segment, the remote also got its own bit of spotlight. The new remote features a 100% aluminum enclosure, 100% tin logic board design and other eco-friendly features as part of Apple’s dedication to green priorities in reducing waste in manufacturing and shipping.

Above is a wealth of details about the function and eco-friendly build of the new Apple TV remote control.

More than that, Apple’s new TV remote for the upcoming Apple TV 4K set is going to feature new and unique technology and functionality alongside a slick and more comfortable design. The previous Apple TV remote control was a pain point for a lot of users because of its arguably underwhelming design. The new one looks compact and bit more stylish by comparison. It also features a wealth of new buttons for added functionality and a track ring for use with various settings.

The new Apple TV remote control will be available as part of the new Apple TV 4K set with new TVs and receivers on the way in May 2021. A new receiver is set to retail at $179 for a 32GB version and $199 for a 64GB version.

As we await further details on the upcoming remote control and new Apple TV 4K sets, stay tuned for further updates and information, and be sure to check out further Spring Loaded news as well, including the new iMac and AirTags.