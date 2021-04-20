New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Watch the Apple Spring Loaded event livestream here

Here's how to watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event.
Donovan Erskine
130

The time has come for the latest Apple Event. A small handful of times each year, the tech giant puts on presentations where it reveals its upcoming lineup of products. The Spring Loaded April event is set to go down in a few hours, and here’s how you can watch it.

Watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event here

Apple’s Spring Loaded April event goes live on April 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live over on Apple’s official website, where you can also check out VODs of the company’s past events. The event will also be streamed from Apple’s YouTube account. If you prefer to stay right here on Shacknews, you can watch the Apple Event using the embed above.

As for what to expect during the Spring Loaded Apple Event, Apple has kept it pretty hush on what they’ll be showing. However, heavy speculation points towards AirTags and the unveiling of a new iPad Pro tablet. There’s also a solid chance that they will further discuss their recently revealed App Tracking Transparency security feature.

Last year threw a bit of a wrench in Apple’s plans, as the company held several more, yet smaller events than they usually do. They also saw a minor delay in release of the latest generation of iPhones. It’s yet to be seen how the ongoing pandemic will influence the tech company’s plans for 2021.

That’s how you can watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event livestream.There’s sure to be a lot of news, and you can expect to read about all of it right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

    April 20, 2021 6:00 AM

    Donovan Erskine posted a new article, Watch the Apple Spring Loaded event livestream here

    • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      April 20, 2021 7:25 AM

      Apple Event Thread

      Can I make one of these? So, the much rumoured, much discussed first apple event of the year is ready to drop in just over 2.5hrs.

      Top rumours include, new iPad Pro with mini-led display, possibly new Apple Pencil, Apple Air-tags, M1 redesigned iMacs, AirPods 3, new Premium Podcast Service, and more? Who knows, let’s see!

      http://wheniskeynote.com

      • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 8:09 AM

        An M1 (M1X I guess? It would need >16gb) imac would be intriguing. I shall watch!

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 8:17 AM

          I'm praying for 32gb support, minimum, for the next MBP. 64gb support would be even better. I could run all the containers!

          • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 8:20 AM

            I agree, I think the MBP later this year will be 64gb and 2x as many cores (though what do I know).

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 8:46 AM

          Yeah it’s unclear whether this will be an entry level M1 24inch iMac for general users, or there will also be the larger 30” version with an M1x and more memory, I/O etc.

          Really hoping for both, I’m desperate for a new iMac, but I’m not biting until it’s a version with faceID and early rumors pointed to that not being the case. (Boo)

      • nomaad legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 8:17 AM

        new iMac would be cool

        also looking forward to seeing what the new AirPods will look like

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        April 20, 2021 8:18 AM

        Maybe a new apple watch.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 8:30 AM

          Those are usually a September thing.

          • ovrlrd legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 8:43 AM

            Yeah the average release time is 397 days between releases, and it's only been 217. They have been pretty consistent at 300+ days before release.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 8:43 AM

          Unlikely, we had two new Apple Watches In September.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 8:19 AM

        Mini LED will be interesting for sure. Im curious about Airtags too, esp. with the U1 chip.

      • davantalus legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:15 AM

        I don't care what the product is, as long as it ushers in the return of magsafe. :|

      • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:18 AM

        Come on v2 magic keyboard

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 9:20 AM

          what would you want out of it? lighter would be nice, but not sure it would feel as sturdy then. maybe a second usb-c port on the other side?

          • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 9:21 AM

            -A usb c port that does more than just pass through
            -a place to store the pencil
            -an angle that allows you to flip it around and take notes
            -a function key row
            -a more sane price (lol yea right)

            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 9:23 AM

              function keys in iOS would only ever be useful in remote-desktop, i can't possibly imagine those being added to an ipad keyboard

              • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                April 20, 2021 9:24 AM

                I disagree here, I have a third party keyboard with the function key row and I find it very useful on my iPad pro

                Volume and media controls, key backlight, escape and lock, screen brightness

                • cltcprd legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 9:26 AM

                  so really you want media keys, rather than function keys :)

                  • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                    reply
                    April 20, 2021 9:26 AM

                    Haha yea, well whatever that row is at the top of most keyboards

              • Korban legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 9:26 AM

                I see most function keys having shortcuts/macros associated with them for things like playing music, controlling volume & brightness, etc. I think it'd be super easy to fit a thin row at the top, but I doubt Apple really cares to do that.

            • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              April 20, 2021 9:33 AM

              bigger? more keys? eww milleh ewwwww :D

              i'm not sure how folding into a tablet mode would work, but I guess that would be neat. as it is it's so easy to just pop off and use it like a tablet.

              i'm with you on the usb port and price tho.

              • Milleh legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                April 20, 2021 9:42 AM

                I have the folio keyboard (worst keyboard I've ever used in my life, not exaggerating haha), looking for something better for work

                If they don't release a v2 that's compatible with the 2020 12.9 inch pro, I'll probably just order the v1

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              April 20, 2021 9:50 AM

              all are good except for the price. if anything to reach the functionality you want, apple will probably raise the pricing by 200$ and sell it as Magic Keyboard+ while keeping the Magic keyboard on the store.

            • smackpiece legacy 10 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 10:00 AM

              VOLUME CONTROL ON KEYBOARD PLS

      • gameindustryplant legacy 10 years mercury ludicrous
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:40 AM

        Want 12” MacBook comeback what a great light device . Or really a 2lb Macbook of any kind. Problem right now is the airs / pros are 50% heavier than the old 12”.

        11” MicroLED iPad Pro is a buy for me too for flying

        • MagicWishMonkey legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 9:41 AM

          The M1 macbook airs are so ridiculously powerful (relative to the old intel macbooks/macbook airs) that I'm not even sure what the point in a macbook would be.

        • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:21 AM

          Man you people and tiny screens are weird. I’d want the 16” upgraded. 12 and 13” screens are terrible to do any work on. Granted you shouldn’t be doing work on a laptop screen anyways for long for ergonomic reasons but still.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:51 AM

        I'm ready for a new iPad Pro. I'm hoping these Mini-LED rumors are true.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:52 AM

        Also would be super happy to see an AppleTV refresh as well.

      • ariakaz legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:53 AM

        M1X MacBook Pro PLZ

        I know those are rumored for later in the year :sad_panda

      • m0nkz legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 9:54 AM

        I'm hoping the new ipads won't be hard to get. I'm really wanting to get an apple pencil and ipad for Procreate.

      • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:02 AM

        Apple Marijuana E-Cig, heard it here first folks.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:04 AM

        Waiting for a seagull do drop a bomb on Tim's shirt.

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:04 AM

        credit scores? insanely my shit

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:05 AM

        Podcast subscriptions!

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:08 AM

        Airtags are here!

        • Korban legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:12 AM

          "user replaceable battery" was the only thing I was able to make out on that last slide. curious about battery life.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:08 AM

        Okay that was legitimately funny and well produced.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:09 AM

        That was as great airtag ad

      • Korban legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:10 AM

        ...why am I so irrationally annoyed by the way she keeps talking with her hands?

      • Jenings legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:10 AM

        Just sell me a new airpod battery case with airtag already, those things are soo easy to lose.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:11 AM

        How does that compare to the price of Tile? Seems pretty high.

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:12 AM

        Bet those leather keychains are $20 extra.

        • Jenings legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:14 AM

          hermes leather keychain? Im betting a hundo

          • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:14 AM

            Oh no, the normal ones. The Hermes ones will be stupid.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:13 AM

        DANNY ROJAS!!!!

      • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:13 AM

        He hid it in the one place he knew he could hide something. His ass. Five long years, he wore this AirTag up his ass. Then he died of dysentery, he gave me the AirTag. I hid this uncomfortable hunk of metal up my ass two years. Then, after seven years, I was sent home to my family. And now, little man, I give the AirTag to you.

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:14 AM

        AppleTV refresh?!?! YES PLEASE!

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:17 AM

        Okay the color balance thing is fucking cool!

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:17 AM

        HDTV TEST on YouTube gonna love that feature I’m sure

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:18 AM

        Ok, definitely ordering a new AppleTV.

      • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:18 AM

        Color test using your iPhone to auto calibrate your TV is... really clever. Damn.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:18 AM

        Oh please dear god sell me that remote stand alone.

      • pokysharpy legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:18 AM

        OMG thank god they have finally improved the worst Apple product - the Apple TV remote.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:19 AM

        That remote remote is awesome! Wonder if it’ll work with the existing Apple TV

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:21 AM

          I'll be happy to get a clickable wheel again. I always wind up swiping when I don't want to with the current one.

          • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

            I always end up holding it upside too. I put a rubber band on it to help me orient it correctly. It’s such a bad remote. I’m sure it looked cool as a render, but it’s terrible from a usability perspective

      • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:19 AM

        HERE WE GO FOLKS

      • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

        That's thin. Not sure about those colours though.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

          yah if they can do that with an imac, they can surely make the macbook 12

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:25 AM

          they are very close the the new ipad air colours - I like them

          • Tincan legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:26 AM

            They could at least have a grey one though. Hopefully they're just not showcasing it.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:27 AM

          It's crazy how small the logic board and required cooling is

        • bobokiller legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:28 AM

          OMG, it has a headphone jack on the side!! (Maybe??)

      • smackpiece legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

        man. imac looks clean af

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

        That denim jumpsuit haha.

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:24 AM

          Canadian suit!

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:24 AM

          love the jumpsuit

        • Gary the Llama legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:23 AM

          She looks like a worker you would find standing outside of Home Depot on a Tuesday morning. And I am here for it. I want to pick her up in my truck and hire her to paint my house and clumsily try to speak to her, but she doesn't speak much English. Once she's done painting she'll start sweating because she'll realize she's gotten herself into a bad situation, because I told her I would drive her back to the Home Depot, but we turned left instead of right and we're heading out of the city. We're on a dusty road that she doesn't recognize and it's getting dark. I'm getting sweaty myself so I take off my shirt and roll the windows down because I was pitting out that shirt... my own anxiety is rising in anticipation of what's to come. We drive south for another couple hours and I can see her fidgeting with the door handle but I keep it locked so she's safe. Finally we arrive at a secluded spot in the desert. We walk to a small copse of trees in the middle of the desert where I have a shovel waiting. I tell her to start digging. She protests but she's not speaking English so I can't understand her, I tell her to keep digging. She is crying now, tears streaming down her dust-caked face and she looks like a sad clown, one I remember seeing when my mom took me to the circus when I was 5 years old. The memories of what that clown did to me stir in my mind. Terrible memories... The clang of her shovel hitting something metal wakes me from my reverie. I push her back and pull out the metal box. She is on her knees begging and pleading for me to stop. I ignore her cries and open the box. It is full of cold hard American cash. Hundreds of thousands of dollars. I grab fistfuls of it and start placing it in her overall pockets. Thank God she's wearing that outfit. I stuff all I can into her clothes and give her two more handfuls to carry. "The border is that way," I say. "Take it home to your family. Be well, God bless. I know you were only here looking out for your family. But they need this money more than I do." I watch her walk to the border. She turns to me before she crosses and waves. The end.

      • dodob legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

        I WANT A YELLOW COMPUTER

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:23 AM

        no silver or black :(

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:24 AM

        Shitting on Intel's power hungry CPU.

      • Danny5225 legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:24 AM

        Hah, I like it. Cool call back to the original iMac with the colors.

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:25 AM

        "Look at this cross section where we explain in detail why Intel are shit"

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:26 AM

          yeah, but no way there is a decent video card in this. no space

          • pokysharpy legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:28 AM

            The GPU is part of the SOC. It depends if they have a new revision of their M chip to determine how many GPU cores they've thrown in it. It's probably better than you expect.

            • johnhead legacy 10 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 10:37 AM

              I expect the 3080 performance in my computers ;)

          • baconisgod legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:29 AM

            would never expect that on a 24" model.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:28 AM

          you mean why intel are shit(s) - because there are 3 things that are put into the m1 lol

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:30 AM

        'you can run hundreds of tabs at once'

        made for Abrasion

        • duncandun legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:53 AM

          How many hundreds. I’ve had 1500 on my pc before

      • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:31 AM

        Super cute when Apple talks about running games on their computers.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:32 AM

          They don't even try to pretend to be a gaming platform, which is a wise decision. Sure, we have some games, but they know what they aren't.

        • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:33 AM

          They work okay. Disco Elysium runs great on a MBA M1 at full res.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:31 AM

        oh weird is this M1 based imac running IOS ?

        • Downforce legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:32 AM

          oh there you have it never mind

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:32 AM

          No, MacOS but the most recent version can run some iOS apps.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:32 AM

          the existing M1 macbooks already can do this. With M1, it's running the same architecture as an ipad so it's basically a gigiantic ipad.

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:32 AM

        use your keyboard as a game controller for mobile games! also wipe your butt with a cactus

        • pokysharpy legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:34 AM

          You can also use a controller. MacOS has native support for PS4, Xbox One, and MFi controllers. ;p

        • owtwerd legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:34 AM

          I don't understand why they don't just include the faceid camera in the imac instead of building a special keyboard for touchid.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:33 AM

        nice keyboard! too bad I already bought an ergo keyboard.

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:34 AM

          Shame the mouse is still a flat RSI inducer.

          • johnhead legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:35 AM

            and no usb-a ports for the Logitech receiver

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:34 AM

          I loathe the apple keyboards and mice.

          • beepboopbeep
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:36 AM

            yah I used one for a few months, and it gave me super bad rsi and hand pain.

            my manager told me to throw away the mac keyboard and get an ergo keyboard.

      • peanut- legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:34 AM

        Showme the user that loves that Magic Mouse you liars

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:35 AM

        iMac on the kitchen counter next to the sink is asking for trouble.

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:35 AM

        Do you think those product shots of people staring at iMacs is using a plastic mock (with nothing showing on the screen, maybe it's not even a screen, just some saran wrap) - and they're like looking at a lifeless shell, using all of their acting skills to pretend they are transfixed by stuff on the screen.

        and all the screens that are showing are added in postproduction in premiere or davinci, etc.

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:36 AM

        still super proud of apple for really discussing environmental footprint stuff. impressive.

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:37 AM

        Ethernet plug in the power brick is pretty cool.

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:37 AM

        I'd be excited about this if I could play games on the goddamn thing

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:38 AM

          plenty of games in apple arcade ….. that no one cares about

      • Korban legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:37 AM

        not gonna lie, the ethernet connector in the power brick is pretty spiffy for keeping desk clutter minimal.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:37 AM

        New Sam Fisher game?

        • Amadan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:38 AM

          I’m betting he’s trying to steal an M1 iPad Pro.

        • ninjase moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:04 AM

          Remember those guys from the first splinter cell that would walk around with a laptop necklace? lol

      • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:39 AM

        Oh hell yes.... M1 iPad Pro?!?!?!

        • node legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:40 AM

          That's going to be a fucking beast

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:39 AM

        Mission Timpossible

      • BouillonCubes legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:39 AM

        Is iOS 14.5 going to release today?

      • smackpiece legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:39 AM

        OKAY M1 BOYSSS

      • Downforce legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:40 AM

        apple totally vertically integrating hardware and software is impressive. the walled garden is tough to beat.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:40 AM

          Yeah they’ve been working towards this point for around a decade and now it’s really paying off.

        • jinglebro
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:15 AM

          Google is planning the same shit with Whitechapel and it's rumored that's what is going to power the new Pixel phone. I can only imagine it will be used in other products if it turns out to be a winner.

      • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:40 AM

        I wish iMac was a touchscreen.

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:40 AM

        who cares about M1 in ipad??????? WHY/!?!? it runs double-sized phone apps, has bad peripheral support, its stupid

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:43 AM

          I'm guessing "creatives" can use it like a mobile computer now.

        • pokysharpy legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:43 AM

          Talk to my wife who is a 5/6 grade teacher and does most of her remote teaching from her iPad Pro, instead of the crashy and weakass Surface Book that her school provided.

          • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:44 AM

            it wont do anything for her. the OS still sucks. it will just be a faster shitty OS

            • pokysharpy legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              April 20, 2021 10:48 AM

              She's taught the entire school year on the "shitty OS" so please tell me again how shitty it is. Just because this isn't for your needs, doesn't mean it's shitty.

              Hell I work with Linux all day, and yeah it would be shitty for a gaming PC but it's great for my servers.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:44 AM

          It’s essential to my work as a visual artist, there is no alternative device that comes remotely close. It’s literally transformed my industry.

          • Upstaged mercury mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:45 AM

            What's your workflow like with an ipad?

            • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 10:50 AM

              I’m an illustrator, I work mostly in Procreate, and then bring those layers across to photoshop or illustrator on my iMac for compositing. Works seamlessly.

              • Upstaged mercury mega
                reply
                April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

                Was your previous drawing interface a more traditional wacom style approach? No loss in pen control/accuracy?

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:47 AM

          I am using my ipad air as a laptop replacement and it works. it's got enough horsepower to do anything I want a laptop to do.

          • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:49 AM

            what apps do you use? there is no support for audio production on Ipad . it feels neutered

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              April 20, 2021 10:52 AM

              yah I haven't needed it for audio production.

              garageband exists, and there are some better wav recorders than the regular apple-ified apps

              I use ssh, evernote (for writing), byword (for writing)

              youtube, netflix, etc. it works quite well.

              • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 10:54 AM

                yeah garageband is substandard

                dont get me wrong i get great use out of my ipad, lots, its just with writing and consumption/research and reading. would revolutionize my whole life if i could use it as a laptop

        • TheNiXXeD legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:50 AM

          Schools use it.

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:42 AM

        waste of m1 chips . more battery life, fine. update IpadOS and let us do more stuff with it

      • jinglebro
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:44 AM

        I know we've had them on laptops but that TouchID thing on the keyboard needs to be standard across the board for every desktop.

        • owtwerd legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:47 AM

          FaceID would be a superior experience for a laptop/desktop.

          TouchId is better for mobile devices where the camera often isn't facing you. But you rarely need to unlock a laptop/desktop when you aren't sitting right in front of it.

          • jinglebro
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:49 AM

            I think a keyboard would be better. For the FaceID thing you need a specific webcam that can do IR and they usually run around $200 at least. The Logitech Brio 4K is the first thing that comes to mind.

            I hear what you're saying but that fingerprint reader on the keyboard would be great for Windows users. I'd love to hook it in to Bitwarden or something.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:51 AM

            My Dell XPS has a finger print reader and I really like it.

          • vigilante
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:53 AM

            I use my laptops with the lid closed whenever I'm at my desk. Windows is so dumb it still tries to do face recognition when I unlock it with the lid closed.

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:46 AM

        I believe no one ugly works at Apple.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:48 AM

          you're wrong. they just don't show them on keynotes.

        • vigilante
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:49 AM

          Watch some dev conference videos.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:50 AM

          I dunno, this Bryan Cranston in a long blonde wig would disagree with you.

        • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:55 AM

          at least, no one with a missing hand or two. they wave their hands around all the time making those without hands feel bad.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:12 AM

          They save those people for WWDC videos

        • shirif legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:23 AM

          Like Costco cashiers

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:51 AM

        MicroLED will blow OLED out of the water soon. Cant wait for the LG TV version.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:51 AM

          If it can look as good as OLED, and get rid of the image retention problems, I'm all over it.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:52 AM

            Im pretty sure it will. Its basically OLED without the burn-in.

          • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:54 AM

            Yeah that would easily be my next TV.

        • DarkWolf5 legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:53 AM

          Mini and micro are two different things. This is miniled. Micro is probably 5+ years out from consumer televisions.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 10:54 AM

            Ah I thought this was micro. Too many marketing terms nowadays.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:57 AM

          does it give good black levels like oled?

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:06 AM

            microLED, yes. But apparently this is miniLED. MicroLED is the future of displays for sure.

        • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:58 AM

          MicroLED is probably 10 years away.

          • jcupitt legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:01 AM

            (Current uLED sets are c. $100,000, so with a 30% a year price drop, which is the usual rule of thumb for tech like this, that's about 10 years to get down to consumer levels)

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:53 AM

        "when i think about m1 on the ipad there are truly no limits" yeah except for the Operating System you bucket of shit

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:54 AM

          this is true.

          file management on ios is like just beginning to be a thing ...

        • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:55 AM

          Dude, how many times are you going to make this post?

        • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:58 AM

          the newest version of MacOS unified the icon styling w/ iOS, brought over Control Center to replace all the old MacOS methods of handling toolbar-settings, and increased the spacing for all menu items making them touch-friendly.

          I'd bet real money that ipads will just be running MacOS within a couple of years, seeing as how MacOS runs iOS apps now on M1 hardware.

        • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:12 AM

          why do you hurt me so

      • smackpiece legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:55 AM

        now put the damn front facing camera on the other edge

      • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:56 AM

        1099 for a ipad, NOPE. Nope nope nope nope. Not even if I could afford it. Does not even come close to the functionality of a laptop priced 799. Fuck you apple

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:57 AM

          yah for a laptop, the macbook air base pricing is unbeatable in any platform.

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:58 AM

        'console level graphics' … how many generations back? ;)

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:58 AM

          original xbox.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

          I feel like the iPad has been doing like Xbox 360 level graphics for about five years now…

          • johnhead legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:01 AM

            that's fair. it's just not ps5 / XsX level and sometimes I feel like the marketing speak implies that.

            • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

              I can count on one hand the number of times in the last couple of years I’ve played a mobile game, unfortunately. But there are some iPad games with extremely impressive graphics that rival the best graphics on the Xbox one. That’s what I meant anyway… Not the 360

              • johnhead legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

                yeah, I decided long ago that mobile games suck (for me) and I want nothing to do with them. I do play games on my laptop, but that's usually plugged into a monitor or tv while traveling. so I just stay away from this

                • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

                  https://youtu.be/5w3pHUnPMrg

                  Pretty great looking. One thing I will say I use the iPad extensively for, at least in the old world, was playing the plethora of amazing boardgame translations it has - on airplanes and traveling. I miss that :-(

                  • johnhead legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    April 20, 2021 11:10 AM

                    all the board games I play are on steam or BGA . most have ipad versions but they rarely have game sync so I just play on my laptop

                • beepboopbeep
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 11:07 AM

                  mobile games are all about the timesink, the ads, and the microtransactions.

                  the last game that I played and enjoyed on mobile was the Fallout Shelter game a few years ago, but even then, it felt really empty after a while - it was all about grinding and getting the next thing.

          • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

            the ipad surpassed 360 graphics at least 5 years ago. they've been doing xbone for several years and are probably in xbonex territory now

            • johnhead legacy 10 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 11:13 AM

              so as a game dev, why do so many devs skip the ipad and go consoles and pc and then switch and never release on the ipad? Is it the game economy?

              • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 11:18 AM

                a few reasons...

                Nobody pays money for games on mobile

                No standard controller input beyond the touchscreen (this limits a TON of things)

                Nobody actually considers the iPad a Real Gaming Device, regardless of its power.



                Ironically, this is probably what allowed FortNite to explode on mobile, there was just not much else like it.

                • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 11:35 AM

                  I am disappointed that the rumors of a SKU for the Apple TV that included a game controller didn't pan out. Like, even if they just tossed a Nimbus in there and called it wonderful.

                  I did see that 2K put an "arcade" version of NBA 2K1 on Apple Arcade, I'm wondering what extent that service could be a way forward for games since it reduces the "nobody pays money for games on mobile" friction

                  Also blows my mind that games like Fantasian are on Apple TV and the Mac and not on consoles.

              • beepboopbeep
                reply
                April 20, 2021 11:19 AM

                the use a screen as a touchpad thing is really bad for games, and there are no other universal controllers availalbe (where it's guaranteed that people would be able to use across the whole ipad population)

              • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 12:30 PM

                Because people don't pay money for games on those devices. I think its why the icons on the Switch went from the simple smartphone/tablet style icons on the Wii U and 3DS to Nintendo mandating that the icons are like busy box art. They wanted to maintain a $20-$60 price tag for games on Switch even though the device itself is basically a tablet.

                People could just as easily have assumed iOS/Android level pricing on it and gotten it if Nintendo hadn't moved so aggressively to push baseline prices with their own games while having style guidelines that give the impression of high value.

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

          manual inf. dont get me wrong, i love my ipad to death, but the overhype behind it as a "console" as a "laptop" boils my blood

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

          Switch.

        • Serpico74 moderator legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 12:27 PM

          PS4

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

        Definitely picking that 12.9" iPad Pro.

        • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:00 AM

          Yep, ordering one next Friday for sure. I might actually get the whole Magic Keyboard this time around too.

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

            I bought a 3rd party Brydge Keyboard and it was nice but way too heavy.

            The Magic Keyboard is perfect and I use it all the time.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

        My iPad 12.9 Gen 2 is still so damn fast. It plays everything super fast. No reason to upgrade yet.

        • beepboopbeep
          reply
          April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

          never give in to marketing. don't buy shit until you need it.

          • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:01 AM

            While I agree with this, if I held to this method the only thing I'd every buy is food.. lol

            • beepboopbeep
              reply
              April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

              just buying food is way better than being manipulated by marketing into buying shit you don't need, nor want, until you saw the ad/marketing/livestream.

              • Tripps legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

                But what else will I do with all this money??? ;)

                • beepboopbeep
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

                  donate it and give it to people who don't have food and shelter.

            • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

              Invest that cash into the market, retire earlier.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:01 AM

            Yup. Phones and tablets are basically the same every year now give or take a few new things. My interest used to be through the roof on each launch and now its just like, eh whatever. My current stuff works just fine.

          • Downforce legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

            the only thing I'm interested in is the extreme nitpicking on the guts and capabilities of the new appleTV 4K versus the prior model.

        • at0micgarden legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:00 AM

          I just bought that same one, couldn’t imagine needing to upgrade for at least a couple of years. The thing is blazing fast. It’s really diminishing returns these days unless you fall into a very targeted group, I think.

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

            Aye. No HDR on the display but its already super huge for web browsing and occasional gaming (Hearthstone mainly). Works perfectly fine.

        • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

          I want that HDR.

        • mwasher legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:11 AM

          i got one back in november. no regrets.. a great secondary device.

        • smackpiece legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:12 AM

          DAT SCREEN DOE

        • Jenings legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:14 AM

          Yeah I've got a 2018 iPad pro and cant fathom upgrading it based on iOS limitations

      • vigilante
        reply
        April 20, 2021 10:59 AM

        gimme that screen on a macbook

        • mr.sleepy legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

          But then they will sell less ipads and won't be able to afford their giant cock ring shaped Headquarters

      • beepboopbeep
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:00 AM

        so that's all folks!

        • johnhead legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

          def want me some Hermes leather for my air tags :P

      • j0nchan legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

        there was a ted lasso secret box or blurb at the end of the credits. any idea what that's about? i havent seen the show.

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:02 AM

        Now I am just hitting refresh waiting on that new Apple TV 4k to drop.

      • SolrFlare legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:03 AM

        I will definitely be picking up a new iPad. I’ve got an older 10.5 inch iPad Pro that’s 4 years old now and getting there in the battery life department. So, it’s a good time to upgrade. If I had any of the A12 equipped iPad pros I’d probably hold for another year.

      • FirstPersonCooter legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:04 AM

        Siri remote will be $59 by itself

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:04 AM

        my ipad is mostly media consumption. they just upgraded the air's right? I think I might get a new one of those

      • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:05 AM

        I'll definitely be getting a 12.9" Pro to replace my aging Air 2 with cracked screen. Man, Bloons is gonna fucking FLY on this thing! :D

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:07 AM

        LOL - AirTag Hermes:

        Key Ring - $349
        Bag Charm - $299
        Luggage Tag - $499

        (includes one custom eteched air tag)

      • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:10 AM

        I don't really do Apple stuff, but the iPad getting a mini LED screen is a good indicator that other screens and monitors will be improving soon and we might actually get decent black levels.

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:23 AM

        I wasn't able to catch the event live but I guess I'm just confused by the semantics of the branding.

        The M1 chip is basically an A14 chip but better.

        So what's the difference in calling the chip in the next iPad the M1 or the A15? Maybe they made decisions with the M1 that they couldn't do with just a mobile processor for a phone and they've just decided to implant those differences directly into the next iPad versus just making a better A-series chip, but it seems like otherwise it's quibbling over semantics.

        And I guess it wouldn't matter except that people get confused by it. Like how some places were reporting that iOS was being "ported" to the Mac which isn't the case although you can now run iOS apps on M1 Macs.

        • disembodied potato legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:26 AM

          It is mostly semantics like you say, but features like thunderbolt are parts of the M1 soc and not the A series chips.

          My guess is we will see these lines further differentiate themselves with time.

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:24 AM

        I wish they didn't try to rip you off on storage. $400 premium to go from 512GB to 1TB on ipad pro.

    • bozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:26 AM

      You guys think air tags would be good to put on my puppy’s collar so if he ever escapes we could find him? I’ve been looking into smart collars and they all require a subscription and don’t work reliably.

      • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:28 AM

        They probably are already filming the next Airtags marketing video with that exact scenario lol

      • kallanta legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:30 AM

        Holy crap.

      • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:31 AM

        Or for us negligent parents to affix to our kids when we go to Disney World?

        • bozer legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:31 AM

          Yeah I plan to get a 4 pack, 2 of them into my kids school bags

          • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
            reply
            April 20, 2021 11:33 AM

            The tags are just bluetooth right? We give my daughter the Relay GPS device with cell service for $10 a month so I can watch her on the bus etc. WOuld this be better?

            • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              April 20, 2021 11:47 AM

              well this wouldn't cost you anything after the initial purchase, and they claim a year of battery life, so that's probably a lot more convenient.

              • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
                reply
                April 20, 2021 12:11 PM

                But how can a tag be located if its not on the cellular network? i.e. I cant see my kids driving home on the bus.

                • dopefish legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                  reply
                  April 20, 2021 12:13 PM

                  Because that tag is nearby dozens of other Apple devices that do have cellular connectivity and it piggybacks on all of that.

                  • cruncht1me legacy 10 years
                    reply
                    April 20, 2021 12:13 PM

                    damn thatts pretty sweet. I'll wait for some reviews but that could be game changing tech.

                    • GloriousCow
                      reply
                      April 20, 2021 12:16 PM

                      BLE beacons are pretty neat. We stuck them all over our building. 4 year battery life, and you can use an app on your phone to get directions like office gps

                    • Chandler55 legacy 10 years
                      reply
                      April 20, 2021 12:29 PM

                      yeah its like batmans sonar cell phone tech from the dark knight

      • GloriousCow
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:31 AM

        not a bad idea. it won't help if he runs off into the woods but i assume that apple will leverage other apple devices for discovery

      • johnhead legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:35 AM

        yes, but …

        if they are out of range of your devices, they will leverage other apple devices for location. if your puppy runs somewhere where there are no apple devices - you are SooL

      • baconisgod legacy 10 years
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:48 AM

        Would be more useful for an outdoor cat, but yeah.

    • -TKF- legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 11:54 AM

      24 inch :-/

      • greenbergMD legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 11:56 AM

        Yeah I was a bit surprised they didn't offer two sizes. But they may want to get people to buy that over priced extra display.

        • ChibiJosh legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          April 20, 2021 11:59 AM

          I don't think most people are going to pair a $1400 iMac with a $6k Pro Display.

    • Upstaged mercury mega
      reply
      April 20, 2021 12:09 PM

      I can't believe how happy I am to see this: https://www.apple.com/v/apple-tv-4k/p/images/overview/value-props/siri_remote__f0tki65gjjma_small_2x.jpg

      The current remote is by far the worst remote I've ever used.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2021 12:19 PM

      What does an airtag do?

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 12:24 PM

        It looks to be sort of like Tile - you do things like put it on your keychain or in your bag and then when you can’t find your keys or your bag you go to the “Find My” app and it’ll make it make noise, show you where it is on a map, point you to it, etc.

    • baconisgod legacy 10 years
      reply
      April 20, 2021 12:20 PM

      Apple podcast thing - https://wccftech.com/apple-podcasts-subscriptions-have-gone-official-will-launch-in-may/

      I'm still not sure if it means podcasts will cost money? I'm guessing it'll be optional?

      • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        April 20, 2021 12:27 PM

        Yeah I’m not sure how clear they are on it but it kinda looks like they can make it to where you can pay and then for certain podcasts you don’t listen to ads, get episodes early, etc.

        Some podcasts do that now via unofficial means or through services like Stitcher and Spotify.

        We’ll see what this means given that the Podcasts app on iOS is the most popular podcast client on the planet but it doesn’t sound bad so far.

        I’d gladly pay a monthly fee to get Idle Thumbs back, for example.

        • baconisgod legacy 10 years
          reply
          April 20, 2021 12:29 PM

          I think you're right. It's like a "premium" version of a podcast.

          During its spring event today, the company announced that people will be able to subscribe to content from the app for extra perks, like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access. It’ll launch in 170 regions and countries next month.

          Initial partners include Pushkin Industries, QCODE, and NPR. It appears that content creators will have to pay Apple $19.99 per year in order to offer subscriptions, and Apple will take 30 percent of revenue for the first year and 15 percent for the years following.

          https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/20/22381980/apple-podcasts-app-subscriptions-new-design

