Watch the Apple Spring Loaded event livestream here

Here's how to watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event.
The time has come for the latest Apple Event. A small handful of times each year, the tech giant puts on presentations where it reveals its upcoming lineup of products. The Spring Loaded April event is set to go down in a few hours, and here’s how you can watch it.
Apple’s Spring Loaded April event goes live on April 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live over on Apple’s official website, where you can also check out VODs of the company’s past events. The event will also be streamed from Apple’s YouTube account. If you prefer to stay right here on Shacknews, you can watch the Apple Event using the embed above.
As for what to expect during the Spring Loaded Apple Event, Apple has kept it pretty hush on what they’ll be showing. However, heavy speculation points towards AirTags and the unveiling of a new iPad Pro tablet. There’s also a solid chance that they will further discuss their recently revealed App Tracking Transparency security feature.
Last year threw a bit of a wrench in Apple’s plans, as the company held several more, yet smaller events than they usually do. They also saw a minor delay in release of the latest generation of iPhones. It’s yet to be seen how the ongoing pandemic will influence the tech company’s plans for 2021.
That’s how you can watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event livestream.There’s sure to be a lot of news, and you can expect to read about all of it right here on Shacknews.
Apple Event Thread
Can I make one of these? So, the much rumoured, much discussed first apple event of the year is ready to drop in just over 2.5hrs.
Top rumours include, new iPad Pro with mini-led display, possibly new Apple Pencil, Apple Air-tags, M1 redesigned iMacs, AirPods 3, new Premium Podcast Service, and more? Who knows, let’s see!
http://wheniskeynote.com
Yeah it’s unclear whether this will be an entry level M1 24inch iMac for general users, or there will also be the larger 30” version with an M1x and more memory, I/O etc.
Really hoping for both, I’m desperate for a new iMac, but I’m not biting until it’s a version with faceID and early rumors pointed to that not being the case. (Boo)
He hid it in the one place he knew he could hide something. His ass. Five long years, he wore this AirTag up his ass. Then he died of dysentery, he gave me the AirTag. I hid this uncomfortable hunk of metal up my ass two years. Then, after seven years, I was sent home to my family. And now, little man, I give the AirTag to you.
Looks like it is for sale! https://www.apple.com/shop/product/MJFM3LL/A/siri-remote
She looks like a worker you would find standing outside of Home Depot on a Tuesday morning. And I am here for it. I want to pick her up in my truck and hire her to paint my house and clumsily try to speak to her, but she doesn't speak much English. Once she's done painting she'll start sweating because she'll realize she's gotten herself into a bad situation, because I told her I would drive her back to the Home Depot, but we turned left instead of right and we're heading out of the city. We're on a dusty road that she doesn't recognize and it's getting dark. I'm getting sweaty myself so I take off my shirt and roll the windows down because I was pitting out that shirt... my own anxiety is rising in anticipation of what's to come. We drive south for another couple hours and I can see her fidgeting with the door handle but I keep it locked so she's safe. Finally we arrive at a secluded spot in the desert. We walk to a small copse of trees in the middle of the desert where I have a shovel waiting. I tell her to start digging. She protests but she's not speaking English so I can't understand her, I tell her to keep digging. She is crying now, tears streaming down her dust-caked face and she looks like a sad clown, one I remember seeing when my mom took me to the circus when I was 5 years old. The memories of what that clown did to me stir in my mind. Terrible memories... The clang of her shovel hitting something metal wakes me from my reverie. I push her back and pull out the metal box. She is on her knees begging and pleading for me to stop. I ignore her cries and open the box. It is full of cold hard American cash. Hundreds of thousands of dollars. I grab fistfuls of it and start placing it in her overall pockets. Thank God she's wearing that outfit. I stuff all I can into her clothes and give her two more handfuls to carry. "The border is that way," I say. "Take it home to your family. Be well, God bless. I know you were only here looking out for your family. But they need this money more than I do." I watch her walk to the border. She turns to me before she crosses and waves. The end.
Do you think those product shots of people staring at iMacs is using a plastic mock (with nothing showing on the screen, maybe it's not even a screen, just some saran wrap) - and they're like looking at a lifeless shell, using all of their acting skills to pretend they are transfixed by stuff on the screen.
and all the screens that are showing are added in postproduction in premiere or davinci, etc.
Thee dudes
https://i.imgur.com/ldnYE0b.jpg
Was that ever a thing irl?
I think a keyboard would be better. For the FaceID thing you need a specific webcam that can do IR and they usually run around $200 at least. The Logitech Brio 4K is the first thing that comes to mind.
I hear what you're saying but that fingerprint reader on the keyboard would be great for Windows users. I'd love to hook it in to Bitwarden or something.
the newest version of MacOS unified the icon styling w/ iOS, brought over Control Center to replace all the old MacOS methods of handling toolbar-settings, and increased the spacing for all menu items making them touch-friendly.
I'd bet real money that ipads will just be running MacOS within a couple of years, seeing as how MacOS runs iOS apps now on M1 hardware.
https://youtu.be/5w3pHUnPMrg
Pretty great looking. One thing I will say I use the iPad extensively for, at least in the old world, was playing the plethora of amazing boardgame translations it has - on airplanes and traveling. I miss that :-(
a few reasons...
Nobody pays money for games on mobile
No standard controller input beyond the touchscreen (this limits a TON of things)
Nobody actually considers the iPad a Real Gaming Device, regardless of its power.
Ironically, this is probably what allowed FortNite to explode on mobile, there was just not much else like it.
I am disappointed that the rumors of a SKU for the Apple TV that included a game controller didn't pan out. Like, even if they just tossed a Nimbus in there and called it wonderful.
I did see that 2K put an "arcade" version of NBA 2K1 on Apple Arcade, I'm wondering what extent that service could be a way forward for games since it reduces the "nobody pays money for games on mobile" friction
Also blows my mind that games like Fantasian are on Apple TV and the Mac and not on consoles.
Because people don't pay money for games on those devices. I think its why the icons on the Switch went from the simple smartphone/tablet style icons on the Wii U and 3DS to Nintendo mandating that the icons are like busy box art. They wanted to maintain a $20-$60 price tag for games on Switch even though the device itself is basically a tablet.
People could just as easily have assumed iOS/Android level pricing on it and gotten it if Nintendo hadn't moved so aggressively to push baseline prices with their own games while having style guidelines that give the impression of high value.
I wasn't able to catch the event live but I guess I'm just confused by the semantics of the branding.
The M1 chip is basically an A14 chip but better.
So what's the difference in calling the chip in the next iPad the M1 or the A15? Maybe they made decisions with the M1 that they couldn't do with just a mobile processor for a phone and they've just decided to implant those differences directly into the next iPad versus just making a better A-series chip, but it seems like otherwise it's quibbling over semantics.
And I guess it wouldn't matter except that people get confused by it. Like how some places were reporting that iOS was being "ported" to the Mac which isn't the case although you can now run iOS apps on M1 Macs.
I can't believe how happy I am to see this: https://www.apple.com/v/apple-tv-4k/p/images/overview/value-props/siri_remote__f0tki65gjjma_small_2x.jpg
The current remote is by far the worst remote I've ever used.
Apple podcast thing - https://wccftech.com/apple-podcasts-subscriptions-have-gone-official-will-launch-in-may/
I'm still not sure if it means podcasts will cost money? I'm guessing it'll be optional?
Yeah I’m not sure how clear they are on it but it kinda looks like they can make it to where you can pay and then for certain podcasts you don’t listen to ads, get episodes early, etc.
Some podcasts do that now via unofficial means or through services like Stitcher and Spotify.
We’ll see what this means given that the Podcasts app on iOS is the most popular podcast client on the planet but it doesn’t sound bad so far.
I’d gladly pay a monthly fee to get Idle Thumbs back, for example.
I think you're right. It's like a "premium" version of a podcast.
During its spring event today, the company announced that people will be able to subscribe to content from the app for extra perks, like ad-free and bonus content, as well as early access. It’ll launch in 170 regions and countries next month.
Initial partners include Pushkin Industries, QCODE, and NPR. It appears that content creators will have to pay Apple $19.99 per year in order to offer subscriptions, and Apple will take 30 percent of revenue for the first year and 15 percent for the years following.
https://www.theverge.com/2021/4/20/22381980/apple-podcasts-app-subscriptions-new-design
