Watch the Apple Spring Loaded event livestream here

The time has come for the latest Apple Event. A small handful of times each year, the tech giant puts on presentations where it reveals its upcoming lineup of products. The Spring Loaded April event is set to go down in a few hours, and here’s how you can watch it.

Watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event here

Apple’s Spring Loaded April event goes live on April 20, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. The event will be streamed live over on Apple’s official website, where you can also check out VODs of the company’s past events. The event will also be streamed from Apple’s YouTube account. If you prefer to stay right here on Shacknews, you can watch the Apple Event using the embed above.

As for what to expect during the Spring Loaded Apple Event, Apple has kept it pretty hush on what they’ll be showing. However, heavy speculation points towards AirTags and the unveiling of a new iPad Pro tablet. There’s also a solid chance that they will further discuss their recently revealed App Tracking Transparency security feature.

Last year threw a bit of a wrench in Apple’s plans, as the company held several more, yet smaller events than they usually do. They also saw a minor delay in release of the latest generation of iPhones. It’s yet to be seen how the ongoing pandemic will influence the tech company’s plans for 2021.

That’s how you can watch the Apple Spring Loaded April event livestream.There’s sure to be a lot of news, and you can expect to read about all of it right here on Shacknews.