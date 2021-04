Apple unveils Tile competitor AirTag During today's Spring Loaded event, Apple took the wraps off AirTag.

Folks who constantly lose their keys now have reason to rejoice. During the Spring Loaded web event today, Apple officially unveiled AirTags. These tracking devices integrate with the FindMy app on iPhones and iPads. AirTags will retail for $29.99 each or four for $99.99.

This story is developing...