New M1-powered Apple iPad Pro can use PS5 DualSense haptic feedback Using the newest console gamepads with full feature sets is now possible on the new iPad Pro.

Apple hosted its Spring Loaded virtual event today and took the opportunity to show off its updated iPad Pro lineup with the new M1 processor. One of the coolest new features supported by the new iPad Pro is support for console gamepads. Specifically, the PS5’s DualSense pad can be paired to the new iPads and make use of haptic feedback.

This story is developing...