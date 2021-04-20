Apple's AirTag Hermes leather luggage and bag tags start at $299 The sleek leather AirTags that were shown off at the Apple Event will run you a few hundred dollars.

Apple confirmed some heavy rumors when they revealed AirTags at the Spring Loaded Apple Event. The Tile-like devices can be attached to valuable items so that users can track them in real-time using the Find My app. In addition to the standard AirTags, which run for $29 a piece, Apple has partnered with designer brand Hermes for some leather-bound tags to use with keychains, luggage, and bags. These special tags will cost quite the pretty penny, as they’re starting at $299.

The Hermes AirTags are featured prevalently in the reveal trailer for the new tracking gadget, as shown at the Spring Loaded Apple Event. However, what Apple failed to do was give a price for this designer collaboration. The items are now listed on Apple’s website, where we can see the price for all three of its special Hermes AirTags.

AirTag Hermes Bag Charm - $299

AirTag Hermes Key Ring - $349

AirTag Hermes Luggage Tag - $449

The Hermes AirTags come in brown, black, and orange leather. The standard AirTags costs $29 a piece, or $99 if you decide to grab a four-pack. The Hermes AirTags are simply another option for anybody looking to really style up their accessories.

The AirTags were one of the major announcements that Apple made during its Spring Loaded event. An answer to Samsung Galaxy SmartTags, the AirTags will go on sale April 30.