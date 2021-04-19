Evening Reading - April 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Ubisoft's Sixth Guardian Program in Rainbow Six Siege has raised money for AbleGamers

Announcing @Rainbow6Game's Sixth Guardian Program ✨ Grab an exclusive operator bundle and support a great cause with 100% of net proceeds going to the designated organization!



First up, a Doc collab with @AbleGamers 💖 Learn more 👇 — Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 23, 2020

At the end of 2020, Ubisoft released the Sixth Guardian Program, which included a "new series of charity bundles" in R6S. The first charity that was the focus of the program was AbleGamers. With the season of R6S coming to an end, the program has managed to raise $171,183 for The AbleGamers Charity.

Let's read about writing

I took a really bomb creative writing workshop this semester and here are 8 things I learned that I didn’t know before: — b🌻rukt🌻 (@BiruktiWrites) April 13, 2021

I love all of these tips. These are great!

Sick jump over a bridge

I, too, am searching for this person because I want to give them a high five https://t.co/29VF4Q8cSF — Isabel (@citrine_spirit) April 15, 2021

Reminds me of a certain level in Driver 2 where, if you were fast enough, you could start the map and race to the bridge as it was rising.

Language is fun

Today my three year old was having trouble getting dressed and he said “Can you put my shirt on” and I said “It probably wouldn’t fit me” and boy did he get mad — non podhoretz (@crookedroads770) April 15, 2021

That kid doesn't appreciate the humor.

Feeling things? Not too sure what they are? Here's a list

OK. Deep breath. I came across this & smiled at first, then one after another, I realized how many of these I actually live, day to day. pic.twitter.com/EgNq12hHYC — The Gryphon King, Larry Dixon (@LarryDixonTGK) April 16, 2021

Have you felt any of these in the past year?

Bring me this game

I need to play it. I also need this as a poster.

Huge chats in group chats

when there was a huge fight in the group chat but you were asleep pic.twitter.com/nqW1PSmAvw — ralph (@httprlph) April 14, 2021

Doesn't just have to be fights, either. Timezones can mean there's a lot to read in the mornings.

New Halo game this year

It may feel like an eternity, but it won't be long before the wait for Halo Infinite is just a distant memory.



We always look back on these hype train build-ups fondly, so let's enjoy all we can of this one. pic.twitter.com/S6kyTwJbMK — Sacred Icon Podcast (@sacrediconpod) April 16, 2021

It's going to be good.

Disco Elysium's personality traits are great

#DiscoElysium

(Tоny hаwks prо skаtеr OST is playing in the background) pic.twitter.com/VHsARgqb6G — Average final cut player (@_MossEnthusiast) September 8, 2020

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

