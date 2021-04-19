New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - April 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
1

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Ubisoft's Sixth Guardian Program in Rainbow Six Siege has raised money for AbleGamers

At the end of 2020, Ubisoft released the Sixth Guardian Program, which included a "new series of charity bundles" in R6S. The first charity that was the focus of the program was AbleGamers. With the season of R6S coming to an end, the program has managed to raise $171,183 for The AbleGamers Charity.

Let's read about writing

I love all of these tips. These are great!

Sick jump over a bridge

Reminds me of a certain level in Driver 2 where, if you were fast enough, you could start the map and race to the bridge as it was rising.

Language is fun

That kid doesn't appreciate the humor.

Feeling things? Not too sure what they are? Here's a list

Have you felt any of these in the past year?

Bring me this game

I need to play it. I also need this as a poster.

Huge chats in group chats

Doesn't just have to be fights, either. Timezones can mean there's a lot to read in the mornings.

New Halo game this year

It's going to be good.

Disco Elysium's personality traits are great

Have you played Disco Elysium yet?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to bring you luck.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola