Evening Reading - April 19, 2021

In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Celebrate 25 years of Duke Nukem 3D with this special trailer
- The Shacknews Origin Story, as told by sHugamom
- Gabe Newell wishes Shacknews a happy 25th anniversary
- What to expect from Apple's 'Spring Loaded' April event
- Earthblade is the next game from the makers of Celeste
- Watch NASA fly the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars
- Sony reverses PlayStation Store decision to shut down PS3 & PS Vita support
- Lady Dimitrescu can stalk you through Resident Evil Village like Mr. X
- Xbox Cloud Gaming beta coming to Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs
- Valkyrie revealed as Apex Legends Season 9's new playable character
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Ubisoft's Sixth Guardian Program in Rainbow Six Siege has raised money for AbleGamers
Announcing @Rainbow6Game's Sixth Guardian Program ✨ Grab an exclusive operator bundle and support a great cause with 100% of net proceeds going to the designated organization!— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 23, 2020
First up, a Doc collab with @AbleGamers 💖 Learn more 👇
At the end of 2020, Ubisoft released the Sixth Guardian Program, which included a "new series of charity bundles" in R6S. The first charity that was the focus of the program was AbleGamers. With the season of R6S coming to an end, the program has managed to raise $171,183 for The AbleGamers Charity.
Let's read about writing
I took a really bomb creative writing workshop this semester and here are 8 things I learned that I didn’t know before:— b🌻rukt🌻 (@BiruktiWrites) April 13, 2021
I love all of these tips. These are great!
Sick jump over a bridge
I, too, am searching for this person because I want to give them a high five https://t.co/29VF4Q8cSF— Isabel (@citrine_spirit) April 15, 2021
Reminds me of a certain level in Driver 2 where, if you were fast enough, you could start the map and race to the bridge as it was rising.
Language is fun
Today my three year old was having trouble getting dressed and he said “Can you put my shirt on” and I said “It probably wouldn’t fit me” and boy did he get mad— non podhoretz (@crookedroads770) April 15, 2021
That kid doesn't appreciate the humor.
Feeling things? Not too sure what they are? Here's a list
OK. Deep breath. I came across this & smiled at first, then one after another, I realized how many of these I actually live, day to day. pic.twitter.com/EgNq12hHYC— The Gryphon King, Larry Dixon (@LarryDixonTGK) April 16, 2021
Have you felt any of these in the past year?
Bring me this game
"The Riddle", my first creation on @SuperRare is now available here: https://t.co/V9nChLAINn #nftcollector #digitalart pic.twitter.com/uFx8KTH2ig— Pascal Blanché 🌎🍁 (@pascalblanche) April 16, 2021
I need to play it. I also need this as a poster.
Huge chats in group chats
when there was a huge fight in the group chat but you were asleep pic.twitter.com/nqW1PSmAvw— ralph (@httprlph) April 14, 2021
Doesn't just have to be fights, either. Timezones can mean there's a lot to read in the mornings.
New Halo game this year
It may feel like an eternity, but it won't be long before the wait for Halo Infinite is just a distant memory.— Sacred Icon Podcast (@sacrediconpod) April 16, 2021
We always look back on these hype train build-ups fondly, so let's enjoy all we can of this one. pic.twitter.com/S6kyTwJbMK
It's going to be good.
Disco Elysium's personality traits are great
#DiscoElysium— Average final cut player (@_MossEnthusiast) September 8, 2020
(Tоny hаwks prо skаtеr OST is playing in the background) pic.twitter.com/VHsARgqb6G
Have you played Disco Elysium yet?
