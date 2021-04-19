Valkyrie revealed as Apex Legends Season 9's new playable character Get a glimpse at Valkyrie's backstory in this new trailer for Apex Legends.

As Apex Legends Season 8 begins to wind down, fans are excitedly looking forward to whatever developer Respawn has in store for Season 9. With launch just weeks away, Respawn Entertainment has given us our first major look at Season 9 of the battle royale with a new extended trailer all about Valkyrie, the game’s next playable Legend.

The Apex Legends | Stories from the Outlands – “Northstar” video was posted to the game’s YouTube channel, and gives fans the full backstory for Valkyrie, the playable character set to join the Apex Games in Season 9. We learn that Kairi Imahara was the daughter of a pilot of the Northstar-class Titan, establishing another major connection between Apex Legends and the Titanfall series. This connection is further emphasized by the appearance of Kuben Blisk, an antagonist in Titanfall 2. At the end of the trailer, she designates her callsign as Valkyrie, and embarks on a journey to join the Apex Games.

This trailer also reveals that Valkyrie will be played by Erika Ishii. Not much is known about Valkyrie from a gameplay standpoint, as this lengthy trailer focused on the character’s backstory and lore. This information is likely to arrive in the coming weeks.

The Stories from the Outlands series has been used to open up the lore of Apex Legends, giving us backstory to each of the characters, as well as digging into their personal relationships. Respawn likes to use them as a way to introduce fans to upcoming Legends.

The end of the trailer lists the date May 4, which is presumably when Season 9 will begin. This makes sense as the current Battle Pass for Season 8 is set to expire on May 3. For more on Apex Legends and the upcoming Season 9, stick with us here on Shacknews.