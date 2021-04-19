Lady Dimitrescu can stalk you through Resident Evil Village like Mr. X Fear not, Lady Dimitrescu fans. If you were hoping for a chase, it looks like she intends to give you one in parts of Resident Evil Village.

Common abominations and monsters coming at you in swarming hordes in Resident Evil games is pretty much a given, but some of the series’ best scares and tension has come from persistent enemies that don’t give up just because you passed through a door to a safe place. For Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu’s daughters were looking like they were going to supply that role, but it seems the tall vampire lady herself is going to take some part in the hunt. New gameplay has shown her roaming about and giving chase if she spots you.

This tidbit was revealed in detail in a Resident Evil Village gameplay breakdown posted on the PlayStation blog on April 19, 2021. In the previously released PS5 gameplay demo, we had run-ins with Dimitrescu’s daughters who can disperse into swarms of insects as they give chase to get a taste of your blood. However, this latest glimpse shows Lady Dimitrescu herself engaging in the cat-and-mouse game with the sharpened claws she teased at the end of that same demo.

There are two things confirmed out of this. For one, it looks like at some point Dimitrescu will be wandering about her castle and start stalking you if she sees you, much like Jack Baker from Resident Evil 7 and Mr. X from the Resident Evil 2 remake and, to a lesser degree, like Nemesis from RE3. The other thing is that Dimitrescu will follow you through doors like those characters. That bowing pass through the small doorframe (for her 9’6’’ stature) that we’ve seen previously wasn’t just a cinematic.

And so it seems Lady Dimitrescu fans are in for the chase they were looking for when Resident Evil Village launches on May 7, 2021. The rest of us are in for some terror as she seeks to sharpen her nails on poor Ethan Winters. Stay tuned for any final updates and information as we close in on Resident Evil Village's release date and check out start times the next upcoming demo on April 24.