Xbox Cloud Gaming beta coming to Apple devices and Windows 10 PCs Microsoft is bringing its Cloud Gaming service to Apple devices and Windows 10 with a new beta for Game Pass members.

Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service offers a new way for players to enjoy their favorite titles, allowing them to play some of the biggest games from their mobile devices. Originally only available on Android devices, Microsoft has revealed that it will begin rolling out the Cloud Gaming service to Apple devices and Windows PCs in a limited beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

Microsoft shared details about Cloud Gaming coming to new platforms in a post to Xbox Wire. Starting on April 20, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will receive invitations to be in the early rounds of testing for Cloud Gaming on Apple phones, tablets, and Windows 10 PCs. Players in the beta will be given access to a library of over 100 Game Pass titles via web browser.

Players will be able to connect a controller via bluetooth, or use touch controls for the more than 50 games that support it. During the early days of Cloud Gaming on these additional platforms, Microsoft will primarily be “focusing on fine-tuning features and creating a consistent experience across platforms, while making sure games are running their best.”

While invites begin going out tomorrow, they will only be sent to a select handful of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Microsoft will then continue to issue invites over the coming weeks to subscribers within the 22 supported countries. For more news on Microsoft’s Cloud Gaming service and Xbox Game Pass offerings, we’ve got you covered right here on Shacknews.