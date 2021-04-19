What to expect from Apple's 'Spring Loaded' April event Here's what we might see at Apple's upcoming Spring Loaded event.

Apple events have for quite a while been landmark events in the world of tech. Whether you’re an investor, an enthusiast, or just someone who has smart devices, it’s always worth tuning in to see what the tech giant has up its sleeves. With Apple having announced its latest event, nicknamed “Spring Loaded,” audiences are curious as to what will be shown at the presentation. Let’s look at what to expect from Apple’s Spring Loaded April event.

What to expect from Apple’s ‘Spring Loaded’ April event

Although Apple has kept the specific details of its April event under wraps, there’s still solid clues that indicate what the company plans to reveal during its showcase.

AirTags

Credit: Apple Insider

AirTags have been heavily rumored to be revealed, as MacRumors claims to have obtained assets for the product. Air Tags are physical tiles that users can place on valuable items such as a wallet or set of keys. They can then use the Find My app on an Apple device in order to locate the item if lost. It would be Apple’s response to Samsung Galaxy’s SmartTag, which was revealed earlier this year.

New iPad Pro

Credit: MacRumors

Word has also gotten around in tech spaces that Apple is planning to show off a new version of the iPad Pro at its Spring Loaded April event. Once again reported on by MacRumors, the new iPad Pro is said to be 12.9 inches and feature a thicker design than previous tablets. Rumors also suggest that the new iPad will utilize a thunderbolt connection putting it in line with iPhones.

Privacy features

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently detailed the company’s App Tracking Transparency feature coming in a new iOS update. It’s quite possible that Apple could go in depth and discuss the feature to give users a better understanding of what to expect when it goes live.

Both the new iPad Pro and AirTags are heavily rumored and likely to be shown during the upcoming Apple Event. It’s also quite likely that we’ll see a series of other smaller announcements, perhaps in the world of iOS. For all of the news out of Apple’s Spring Loaded April event, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.