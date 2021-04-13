Spring Loaded Apple Special Event next week may feature AirTags & iPad Pro Apple Special Events are finally returning in 2021 with a new one coming this April, supposedly featuring new looks at AirTags, the iPad Pro, and more

Throughout 2020, Apple was one of the many major tech companies that used direct online presentation events to show off a wealth of its upcoming technology and products. Last year saw Apple’s latest line of iPhones, Mac Books, iPads, and more revealed with new tech ARM chip architecture and the A14 Bionic chip. Now, in 2021, we’re seeing the return of Apple Special Events with a new “Spring Loaded” presentation coming next week.

Apple announced its Spring Loaded Special Event in an announcement on its website on April 13, 2021. On April 20, 2020 on Apple’s website and likely YouTube channel, the company will go live to showcase its latest projects and products coming to the market. One major expectation out of this upcoming Spring Loaded Apple Special Event is the appearance of AirTags - a device used to keep track of valuable items and an answer to Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags revealed during its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 presentation during CES 2021.

There's little doubt that the rumored appearance of a new iPad Pro at the upcoming Spring Loaded Apple Special event would make use of its recently developed ARM chip architecture.

That’s not all that’s expected to make an appearance. Apple showed off a number of upgrades to its iPad lineup last year, including the iPad Air 4 at its September Apple Event, but it seems likely that during this upcoming April 20 Apple Special Event we could see an upgraded iPad Pro. This new iPad is expected to feature the top end of Apple’s latest tech, including its fastest processor yet and a new type of mini LED screen that will make for better viewing experiences during movies, gaming, and viewing of photos.

The Spring Loaded Apple Special Event also comes just after Apple’s announcement of its upcoming WWDC 2021 event in June. Stay tuned as we bring you all of the coverage from these events and more on April 20 and in the coming months.