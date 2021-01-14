Samsung Galaxy SmartTag revealed at CES 2021 to expand SmartThings Find The Galaxy SmartTag is expanding the functionality of Samsung's SmartThings Find function to help you easily keep track of your most precious belongings.

Losing important things such as your smartphone can be some of the most stressful moments, which is why Samsung created the SmartThings Find function to help keep track of your Samsung devices. However, Samsung is getting ready to expand the function of SmartThings Find to be able to keep track of your important belongings even if they aren’t Samsung devices. The Galaxy SmartTag and SmartTag Plus are coming in 2021 to offer you a new way to tag and keep track of the things most precious to you.

The Galaxy SmartTag was revealed during Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2021 presentation at CES 2021. At the base model, the SmartTag is a small case with a battery and transmitter that can be attached to important things like your keychain or your dog’s collar easily so that you can use SmartThings Find on your Samsung devices to locate them through a programmable ringtone on the tag. If the object isn’t in close range of your devices, you can also use the Galaxy Find Network to privately locate where the SmartTag has been, ensuring that whether it’s keys behind a desk or your lost dog, you should be able to find them with SmartTag.

With #GalaxySmartTag you can keep tabs on your stuff, and find them easily if they get lost.

The Galaxy SmartTag base version is set to launch on January 29, 2021 and will come at a $39.99 price tag for one, with multipacks of two SmartTags also available. Moreover, an Ultra Wide Band (UWB) version of the Galaxy SmartTag is also coming later in 2021. This particular version will utilize UWB functionality to give you more precise location tracking to the tag on your Samsung Galaxy devices.

It’s looking helpful for anyone handling Samsung mobile devices that want to keep track of their most important belongings. Galaxy SmartTag will be available later this month and is available for pre-order now. Stay tuned for more information on release dates for the premium UWB Galaxy SmartTag+ version later this year. Be sure to check out the rest of our ongoing CES 2021 coverage as well!