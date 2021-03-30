Apple's WWDC 2021 event announced for June Apple is bringing back the Worldwide Developers Conference this June.

As one of the leading names in the tech world, Apple’s major conferences are always something to follow and pay attention to. Whether it’s the unveiling of a new device, or an in-depth look at upcoming software changes, Apple usually holds at least a couple major events each year. We now know when the next will be, as Apple has announced it’s bringing back the Worldwide Developers Conference this summer.

Apple announced the return of WWDC with a post made to its official website. The WWDC 2021 is set to go down this summer from June 7 to 11. The event will be held entirely online, and will feature “a first look at the latest Apple platforms, tools, and technologies.” There will also be sessions and labs for attendees, there is no cost to watch or attend WWDC.

“We love bringing our developers together each year at WWDC to learn about our latest technologies and to connect them with Apple engineers,” said Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing. “We are working to make WWDC21 our biggest and best yet, and are excited to offer Apple developers new tools to support them as they create apps that change the way we live, work, and play.”

In addition to news about the future of iOS, WWDC 2021 will also provide tools and information necessary for Apple's community of developers. The Worldwide Developers Conference will take place this summer.