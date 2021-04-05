New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - April 5, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
3

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates interview

What an incredible moment in history to see these two together in an interview. I'd love to see the heads of Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox together on stage for a similar experience.

Justice Thomas suggests regulating tech platforms

He thinks companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter could be regulated in a similar fashion to utilities. The piece by CNBC goes into what it could mean for sites' moderation standards.

Animal Crossing Build-a-Bear time!

Time to start collecting!

Aussie marketing rules

I love how creative each state is with getting people to visit.

Cortana commission

Some people are so incredibly talented.

The Game

Have you seen The Game? I often forget how good it is.

How good is Demon's Souls?

Can't believe people were ready to write it off.

I need this mug

If there was ever a mug to buy, it's this one. Maybe time for another Skyrim playthrough?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a rainy day today, and Rad is all curled up. But here's a photo of when he was a teenager. He looks so smart in his bandana!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    April 5, 2021 8:55 PM

    Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 5, 2021

    • Enkidu legacy 10 years mercury mega
      reply
      April 5, 2021 9:59 PM

      What am I up to this evening? Binging Wandavision and playing with my cat, who is cranky from lack of attention.

      Also, dealing with the impact of big social networks is important, but Clarence Thomas is an enormous piece of shit so I will automatically disagree with whatever he does or wants.

      • dognose moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        April 5, 2021 10:22 PM

        Pics of cat, we got to see Sam's cat >:(

Hello, Meet Lola