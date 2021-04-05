Evening Reading - April 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Steve Jobs and Bill Gates interview

What an incredible moment in history to see these two together in an interview. I'd love to see the heads of Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox together on stage for a similar experience.

Justice Thomas suggests regulating tech platforms

Justice Thomas suggests that tech platforms could be regulated like utilities in what would be a major shift for services like Facebook, Google and Twitter. More from @lauren_feiner: https://t.co/8oWDpfrwRg — CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) April 5, 2021

He thinks companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter could be regulated in a similar fashion to utilities. The piece by CNBC goes into what it could mean for sites' moderation standards.

Animal Crossing Build-a-Bear time!

Get ready for the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons collection from @buildabear, launching tomorrow! Sign up for email updates to find out when the collection is available.



Sign up here: https://t.co/hJ6veiI509 pic.twitter.com/SCoFfnz8EP — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2021

Time to start collecting!

Aussie marketing rules

First C U in the NT and now SA asking the rest of the country to go down on them? Days like today make me very proud to be an Australian pic.twitter.com/Kf7K2RCYpR — Адем Еве (@AdemEve) March 31, 2021

I love how creative each state is with getting people to visit.

Cortana commission

Some people are so incredibly talented.

The Game

There is never a bad time to rewatch The Game. https://t.co/jsMzQeMN2i — Samuel Roberts (@SamuelWRoberts) April 1, 2021

Have you seen The Game? I often forget how good it is.

How good is Demon's Souls?

next time you feel bad about your work, just think back on the reaction to the Demon's Souls TGS demo pic.twitter.com/lwjTIXyLjM — mike🌵blackney (@kurtruslfanclub) April 1, 2021

Can't believe people were ready to write it off.

I need this mug

good morning specifically to this mug pic.twitter.com/uyODsFLKOE — Katie Chironis (@kchironis) March 31, 2021

If there was ever a mug to buy, it's this one. Maybe time for another Skyrim playthrough?

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a rainy day today, and Rad is all curled up. But here's a photo of when he was a teenager. He looks so smart in his bandana!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.