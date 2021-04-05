Evening Reading - April 5, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Dandy Ace review: Now you see me...
- Eville hands-on preview: Wolves in sheep's skin
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of April 5, 2021
- Tim Cook feeling bullish on Apple's future with AR and AI
- Tim Cook confident in Apple's case against Epic Games
- Monster Hunter Rise ships another million units to reach 5m globally
- Fall Guys teases Shovel Knight crossover content
- World's largest Nintendo Switch built & donated to children's hospital
- Borderlands movie official cast list
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Steve Jobs and Bill Gates interview
What an incredible moment in history to see these two together in an interview. I'd love to see the heads of Nintendo, Sony, and Xbox together on stage for a similar experience.
Justice Thomas suggests regulating tech platforms
Justice Thomas suggests that tech platforms could be regulated like utilities in what would be a major shift for services like Facebook, Google and Twitter. More from @lauren_feiner: https://t.co/8oWDpfrwRg— CNBC Politics (@CNBCPolitics) April 5, 2021
He thinks companies such as Facebook, Google, and Twitter could be regulated in a similar fashion to utilities. The piece by CNBC goes into what it could mean for sites' moderation standards.
Animal Crossing Build-a-Bear time!
Get ready for the #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons collection from @buildabear, launching tomorrow! Sign up for email updates to find out when the collection is available.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 5, 2021
Sign up here: https://t.co/hJ6veiI509 pic.twitter.com/SCoFfnz8EP
Time to start collecting!
Aussie marketing rules
First C U in the NT and now SA asking the rest of the country to go down on them? Days like today make me very proud to be an Australian pic.twitter.com/Kf7K2RCYpR— Адем Еве (@AdemEve) March 31, 2021
I love how creative each state is with getting people to visit.
Cortana commission
Part of a Comic-con commission #Halo #Halo3 #Cortana #characterart #sketch pic.twitter.com/b9KPwLdK0J— Isaac Hannaford (@Isaac_Hannaford) April 1, 2021
Some people are so incredibly talented.
The Game
There is never a bad time to rewatch The Game. https://t.co/jsMzQeMN2i— Samuel Roberts (@SamuelWRoberts) April 1, 2021
Have you seen The Game? I often forget how good it is.
How good is Demon's Souls?
next time you feel bad about your work, just think back on the reaction to the Demon's Souls TGS demo pic.twitter.com/lwjTIXyLjM— mike🌵blackney (@kurtruslfanclub) April 1, 2021
Can't believe people were ready to write it off.
I need this mug
good morning specifically to this mug pic.twitter.com/uyODsFLKOE— Katie Chironis (@kchironis) March 31, 2021
If there was ever a mug to buy, it's this one. Maybe time for another Skyrim playthrough?
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
It's a rainy day today, and Rad is all curled up. But here's a photo of when he was a teenager. He looks so smart in his bandana!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - April 5, 2021