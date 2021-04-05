World's largest Nintendo Switch built & donated to children's hospital At 30 inches tall, 70 inches across, and weighing in at around 65 pounds, the world's largest Nintendo Switch is fully functional with a 4K display.

The Nintendo Switch is quite an impressive portable machine and Nintendo is supposedly on its way to making a slightly bigger and better one. But while we wait for details on the future of Nintendo consoles, there’s at least one engineer out there crafting their own bigger, better Switch - the biggest, infact. Engineer Michael Pick built the world’s largest Nintendo Switch, complete with fully working controls and a 4K display, and its going to a good home at a children’s hospital.

Pick shared the video of his massive Nintendo Switch creation and a demonstration of its functionality via his YouTube channel on April 3, 2021. An engineer who documents his creations, Pick took on the challenge of taking the rather tiny Nintendo Switch and increasing its size by a factor of 650%. This included creating a frame for it from wood, working buttons and joysticks via 3D printing and internal wiring, and a large 4K display for its screen. The whole thing is 30 inches tall, 70 inches wide, weighs 65 pounds and can be played entirely using the buttons as is or via a wireless controller, as shown below.

Pick took the opportunity to donate his creation to a St. Jude Children’s Hospital, which is just a great place to see an impressive project like this go. Rumor has been rampant about a new Nintendo Switch which might utilize a DLSS-compatible chip and feature a larger handheld design, but Pick’s version goes altogether over the top in both aspects as we get to see him win a race of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and claim a #1 Victory Royale in Fortnite.

That this beast of a recreated Nintendo Switch gets to head towards a good cause is just a nice little cherry on top. Fortunately, those kids can probably get away with using a Switch Pro Controller to play if they want instead of the enormous buttons on the machine.