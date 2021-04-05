Tim Cook feeling bullish on Apple's future with AR and AI The head honcho for the Cupertino-based tech giant sees a lucrative future in augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Apple CEO Tim Cook sat down with Kara Swisher from the New York Times to speak about the company for a special episode of the Sway podcast. Among the various topics covered in the session, Cook made a point to mention his optimism regarding Apple’s future in regards to augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

Podcast host Kara Swisher touched on the fact that Apple is holding its next Worldwide Developers Conference in June with the tagline “Glow and Behold.” She wondered aloud if this tagline had any direct connection to the rumors that Apple could be preparing an augmented reality device for unveiling at the show.

Cook explains, “Well, I can’t talk about anything that may or may not be in the pipeline. But in terms of AR, the promise of AR is that you and I are having a great conversation right now. Arguably, it could even be better if we were able to augment our discussion with charts or other things to appear. And your audience would also benefit from this, too, I think. And so when I think about that in different fields, whether it’s health, whether it’s education, whether it’s gaming, whether it’s retail, I’m already seeing AR take off in some of these areas with use of the phone. And I think the promise is even greater in the future.”

When asked further by Swisher if AR was a critical component of Apple’s future success, Cook agreed. During the podcast, Cook also gave his thoughts on how much longer he would last as Apple CEO and how far along Apple ventures into autonomous vehicles have progressed. For the full interview, head on over to the New York Times’ Slay podcast website.