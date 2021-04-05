Monster Hunter Rise ships another million units to reach 5m globally In less than 2 weeks since launch, Monster Hunter Rise has shipped 5 million units to become one of the fastest selling titles in the franchise.

Monster Hunter Rise has been getting attention on the Nintendo Switch in a huge way. It was just last week that we learned the game had moved four million units in its first weekend of availability. That alone was notable, but just one week later, and less than two weeks since the game’s launch, Capcom has reported the game moved another million units to reach five million overall units shipped globally.

Capcom reported this latest unit milestone in a press release on its investor relations website on April 5, 2021. According to the press release, Monster Hunter Rise recently reached five million units shipped globally across all methods of sale. This follows hot on the heels of the fact that Monster Hunter Rise moved four million units in its first weekend of availability alone. Needless to say, Capcom is pretty thrilled about the performance of its latest entry, which has contributed nicely to the overall 66 million cumulative sales of the entire Monster Hunter franchise.

There’s plenty of reasons to attribute to Monster Hunter Rise’s success. The Nintendo Switch handles Monster Hunter Rise incredibly well while offering a fully fleshed out new adventure. Moreover, the new mechanics of the game, such as Wyvern Riding, offer exciting new ways to engage with Monster Hunter Rise’s various environments and battles with both returning and all-new wyverns. All of these attributes came together to bring Rise a wealth of acclaim from both players and critics, including our own praise here in our Shacknews review.

With another million units in the books for Monster Hunter Rise less than two weeks after the game’s release, the future continues to look bright for the franchise and additional content coming to it. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for new Monster Hunter Rise content, as well as new details on the upcoming Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming up in July 2021.