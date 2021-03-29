Monster Hunter Rise crosses 4 million units sold globally after first weekend The arrival of Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch made for an explosive weekend of sales as players joined the new hunt.

Monster Hunter Rise launched late last week and with it came an all-new fleshed out adventure for players to explore. The game is packed with everything one might expect out of a fully-fledged Monster Hunter game including a massive list of new and returning beasties to best, varied armor, weapons, and gear to collect, and plenty more. And jump into the hunt players have - millions in fact. Capcom reported that after its first weekend, over 4 million copies of Monster Hunter Rise have already been moved globally.

Capcom took this spectacular victory lap in a press release on the Capcom investor relations website on March 29, 2021. According to the press release, Monster Hunter Rise hit over 4 million units sold globally as of the March 29 date. Reportedly, that also makes for over 66 million copies sold across the entire Monster Hunter franchise. Given that the game just officially launched on March 26, 2021, it bodes very well for the lifetime of the game as players join up to bring down its wyverns and craft the strongest armor and weapons they can get.

It’s pretty easy to see why Monster Hunter Rise got the kind of response it did. It’s an incredible game and easily one of the best on the Nintendo Switch in a while if our Shacknews review has anything to say about it. Some minor inconveniences aside, the blend of returning mechanics and monsters with new and cool ones in a fresh, fleshed-out new game made for an incredible experience. Furthermore, Capcom also revealed that there’s more content on the way when it announced the second demo, so there’s plenty more for which to look forward to as we keep the hunt going.

