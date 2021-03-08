Second demo for Monster Hunter Rise pits players against Magnamalo this week A new Monster Hunter Rise demo will let players explore the previous demo's quest, plus a battle against the fearsome Magnamalo.

Monster Hunter Rise isn’t far off. It won’t be long before we’re swinging into a new full-fledged adventure of hunting and gear grinds against massive beasts both familiar and never before seen. Capcom has already impressed with the scope of goods available in this upcoming game, but if you were still on the fence, you’ll have a chance to see what’s up again as Monster Hunter Rise gets a new demo this week with a deadly new hunt to explore.

Capcom released a fresh new trailer featuring the second demo for Monster Hunter Rise on the Capcom USA YouTube channel on March 8, 2021. The trailer actually puts returning monsters Zinogre and Nargacuga at the front and center with a demonstration of Silkbind attacks and Wyvern Riding mechanics used on both before we get another look at the gallery of monsters. It also teases a title update in which we’ll get Chameleos later after the game launches on March 26. That said, the trailer ends with the reveal of a new demo coming on March 12 that will feature a Seasoned Hunter quest against the game’s star monster, Magnamalo.

The new demo will also feature quests previously available in the first demo, including tutorials of the Wyvern Riding and Wirebug mechanics, so if you missed out the first time, you can still catch up here. For those who played the first demo already, getting a feel for the big, bad Magnamalo will definitely be the draw here. What’s more, it will be a great opportunity to get one last glimpse at what Monster Hunter Rise has to offer before its launch this month.

With that said, Monster Hunter Rise is coming on March 26, 2021. If you’d like to learn more or read up on how it plays so far, be sure to check out our recent hands-on preview of the game and stay tuned for more coverage right around the corner.