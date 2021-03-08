Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin gets July release date in new trailer This interesting dive into the Monster Hunter universe will have us befriending wyverns instead of turning them into big swords and boots this July.

While Monster Hunter Rise will bring players into a new adventure in the traditional style of hack-‘n-slash multiplayer loot grinds, it’s not the only thing from Monster Hunter that players have to look forward to this year. With Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Capcom has also promised players an interesting new spinoff story as a single-player RPG. We recently got a new trailer for Wings of Ruin as well, which revealed an official launch date for the game in July 2021.

Capcom released the new trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin on the Capcom YouTube channel on March 8, 2021. Wings of Ruin has always looked like a very interesting break from the usual Monster Hunter grind, not the least for which is that in this world, some people coexist with Wyverns, make friends with them, or even worship them rather than hunting them. In addition to giving us a release date of July 9, 2021 on Nintendo Switch and PC, this trailer expanded on that premise in showing that there are plenty of Wyverns with which humans interact and even ride into battle.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is also mostly a single-player RPG adventure with a few multiplayer co-op elements. Players will embark on adventure with a special Rathalos egg which could spell disaster for the surrounding human clans unless it can be tamed and befriended. It would seem that players will come up against other Wyvern Riders and we may even battle against them as the story plays out. Either way, it’s very interesting to see a game in which Wyverns play a major part alongside the player instead of just acting as burly obstacles to be carved up into new gear.

With Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin coming in July 2021, be sure to stay tuned for further coverage of the game. If you’re looking for a more traditional Monster Hunter experience, be sure to check out the fast-approaching Monster Hunter Rise in the meantime.