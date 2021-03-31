New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - March 31, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Can't believe the Joy emoticon has been cancelled

The younger generation are brutal.

Who told you to accept the terms and conditions?

I didn't tell you to accept the terms and conditions.

Indoor plants are weak

Why are they so picky?

Gordon who?

It's all about Alyx Vance these days.

Humans can be so clever

And we can also be so, so dumb.

This is so beautiful

Get some inspiration into you!

Will someone be brave enough?

I can almost see the headlines.

Forget Metal Gear, enter: Trumpet Gear

Toot!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's a snoozy kind of day for Rad. Here's a picture of him enjoying a nap.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola