Evening Reading - March 31, 2021

- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 PS5 impressions: Next-gen 9 Club
- Introducing Shacknews Reader for RSS feeds
- Super Nintendo World sorts park activity into teams based on your Power-Up Band
- Amnesia: Rebirth gets new Adventure Mode that makes the game less frightening
- The Witcher Season 2 Netflix release date
- New The Witcher Season 2 BTS photos could reveal our first look at the Wild Hunt
- Apple's WWDC 2021 event announced for June
- CD Projekt RED acquires developer Digital Scapes, opens CDPR Vancouver
- YouTube testing feature that hides the dislike count on videos
Can't believe the Joy emoticon has been cancelled
Really wrestling with the Gen Z's "😂" cancellation. No longer know how to communicate mirth across the digital divide. Stranded without a lifejacket.— Mark Serrels (@Serrels) March 29, 2021
The younger generation are brutal.
Who told you to accept the terms and conditions?
who told you to accept the cookies i didnt tell you to accept the cookies pic.twitter.com/EYNy6ZAabX— Seinfeld Current Day (@Seinfeld2000) March 29, 2021
I didn't tell you to accept the terms and conditions.
Indoor plants are weak
March 27, 2021
Why are they so picky?
Gordon who?
I'm surprised no one had done this yet pic.twitter.com/mFYhGtpS6D— Corey (@CoreyLaddo) March 28, 2021
It's all about Alyx Vance these days.
Humans can be so clever
Dec 2020: we’ve invented Covid vaccines within a year, that’s amazing— Dr Alice Lilly (@aliceolilly) March 28, 2021
Feb 2021: wow we’ve landed a craft on Mars, that’s incredible
March 2021: please, the big boat, it’s very stuck
And we can also be so, so dumb.
This is so beautiful
Speechless!!! 💞💞 pic.twitter.com/yvkHNQLSIw— Dr.WearYourFnMask (@PissOffTrumpz) March 28, 2021
Get some inspiration into you!
Will someone be brave enough?
Imagine being the captain of the first ship to pass through the Suez after it gets unblocked and knowing that you have the potential to do the funniest thing that anyone has ever done ever.— Ben Jenkins (@bencjenkins) March 26, 2021
I can almost see the headlines.
Forget Metal Gear, enter: Trumpet Gear
A weapon to surpass Metal Gear. pic.twitter.com/m3oDM6fJ88— GmanLives (@Ggdograa) March 29, 2021
Toot!
I found this https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/14/tech/crying-laughing-emoji-gen-z/index.html
TL;DR: Old people are using this emoji, Gen Z wants nothing to do with it
