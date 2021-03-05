The Witcher Season 2 Netflix release date Here's what you need to know about The Witcher Season 2's Netflix release date.

The Witcher took the world by storm when it premiered on Netflix, casting Henry Cavill as the series main character. It was a hit—and deservedly so—though it has left many clambering to find out when The Witcher Season 2 release date is.

The Witcher Season 2 Netflix release date

Those looking for news of a final release date for The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix will be disappointed to learn that no date has been set just yet. As such, there’s no telling when the latest season of the show will arrive in your list as an available title to watch.

We’ve already seen rumors that The Witcher Season 3 might be in the works already, so it stands to reason that Season 2 is coming along nicely—if not already mostly finished. Of course, with the Covid-19 pandemic closing down many studios and projects in 2020, time was no doubt lost on the production, and that will need to be made up before the series can push further.

If you haven’t already watched The Witcher Season One on Netflix, then we highly recommend checking it out. It’s a very solid representation of bringing a book/gaming IP to the television screen, and easily one of the best shows that released in the past couple of years. If you have watched it, but are confused about the timeline—it doesn’t move chronologically—then we can also help with that. In our The Witcher timeline breakdown, we show you where every episode takes place in Geralt’s story to help you understand the storyline a bit better.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for any additional news about The Witcher Season 2 on Netflix, though it could still be a way off from releasing. Considering the first season launched in December of 2019, we can only speculate that a release somewhere around the same time later this year would make sense, though that isn’t guaranteed.