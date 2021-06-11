The Witcher Season 2 trailer revealed Netflix has provided the first trailer for The Witcher Season 2.

The Witcher is easily one of the most acclaimed video game adaptations in recent memory, with Henry Cavill seamlessly slipping into the iconic role of Geralt for the live-action series on Netflix. Now, fans hungrily await the next chapter in that adventure with Season 2. We know that the second show has finished filming, and now we have our first official look. Netflix has revealed The Witcher Season 2 trailer during its Geeked Week event.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer is a brief teaser and debuted during Netflix Geeked Week. The trailer gives us our first look at Ciri as played by Freya Allan. The trailer shows several quick shots. We see somebody running through the snow, an underground dungeon, and Ciri riding horseback. There’s also chopped narration, as we hear Ciri say “no… I need to understand.” A voice also calls out shouting “No! Geralt!”

Lost in the woods no more. Meet Ciri in #TheWitcher Season 2. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/zIweEHxtYw — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

Netflix simply captioned the trailer to the Witcher Season 2, “lost in the woods no more.” It’s fairly evident that the upcoming season will put a big spotlight on Ciri, as she’s one of the most significant characters in the franchise. Interestingly enough, we don’t see any of Henry Cavill’s Geralt in this teaser, as Netflix is likely saving his Season 2 look for a future trailer.

Production on The Witcher Season 2 wrapped back in April of this year. Though Netflix gave us the first trailer for Season 2 and teased what fans can expect, they still haven’t given the second season a release date. However, the company did announce WitcherCon, an event being held in partnership with CD Projekt RED this July. For more news on the video game adaptations in the works at Netflix, Shacknews has you covered.