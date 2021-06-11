New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Witcher Season 2 trailer revealed

Netflix has provided the first trailer for The Witcher Season 2.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Witcher is easily one of the most acclaimed video game adaptations in recent memory, with Henry Cavill seamlessly slipping into the iconic role of Geralt for the live-action series on Netflix. Now, fans hungrily await the next chapter in that adventure with Season 2. We know that the second show has finished filming, and now we have our first official look. Netflix has revealed The Witcher Season 2 trailer during its Geeked Week event.

The Witcher Season 2 trailer is a brief teaser and debuted during Netflix Geeked Week. The trailer gives us our first look at Ciri as played by Freya Allan. The trailer shows several quick shots. We see somebody running through the snow, an underground dungeon, and Ciri riding horseback. There’s also chopped narration, as we hear Ciri say “no… I need to understand.” A voice also calls out shouting “No! Geralt!”

Netflix simply captioned the trailer to the Witcher Season 2, “lost in the woods no more.” It’s fairly evident that the upcoming season will put a big spotlight on Ciri, as she’s one of the most significant characters in the franchise. Interestingly enough, we don’t see any of Henry Cavill’s Geralt in this teaser, as Netflix is likely saving his Season 2 look for a future trailer.

Production on The Witcher Season 2 wrapped back in April of this year. Though Netflix gave us the first trailer for Season 2 and teased what fans can expect, they still haven’t given the second season a release date. However, the company did announce WitcherCon, an event being held in partnership with CD Projekt RED this July. For more news on the video game adaptations in the works at Netflix, Shacknews has you covered.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

