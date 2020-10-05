New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Netflix's The Witcher Season 3 may already be in the works

Netflix may have already gotten a head start in development on Season 3 of The Witcher.
Donovan Erskine
Though the company never likes to release specific numbers, it’s no doubt that The Witcher was massive for Netflix. The Henry Cavill-starring video game adaptation brought one of the most beloved virtual worlds to life, and to much acclaim. We recently learned that Netflix had given the shows’ second season a greenlight, as well as a prequel spinoff. Now, rumors suggest that Netflix may be in the early stages of work on The Witcher Season 3.

First reported by Redanian Intelligence, The Witcher Season 3 appeared in a listing on the Writer’s Guild of America’ list of directories. We see seasons one and two listed, along with their respective development dates. However, The Witcher Season 3 is also explicitly listed here. It even has Lauren Hissrich attached to direct, who also worked on previous seasons of the show. 

The WGA is a pretty reputable source of information, as it’s run by members of the industry themselves. This listing would seemingly confirm that Netflix has already internally decided to move forward with The Witcher after Season 2. This doesn’t come as much of a surprise, as The Witcher’s first season was widely popular. If anything, this just further cements how big of a hit The Witcher has been for the streaming giant. 

Netflix has seemingly found its niche with video game adaptations. Resident Evil, Cyberpunk 2077, and Splinter Cell are just a small handful of games set to get the television treatment over at Netflix.

Netflix is going all-in on The Witcher IP, with a second season already confirmed and a third season now looking more than likely. The company also announced plans to create a new spinoff series set many years in the past, telling the story of the very first Witcher. For the latest updates on Netflix’s video game offerings, stay with us here on Shacknews.

