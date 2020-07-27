New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesDestiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideAnimal Crossing: New Horizons guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide

The Witcher: Blood Origin spinoff coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced a spinoff to their live-action The Witcher series.
Donovan Erskine
1

Released in December 2019, Netflix’s The Witcher series brought one of gaming’s most beloved franchises to life. Starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Season One of The Witcher received much acclaim, solidifying it as one of the more praised video game adaptations. Now, Netflix is set to return to the world of The Witcher, with a spinoff set 1200 years in the past.

Netflix announced the spinoff to The Witcher on their official Twitter account. “1200 years before Geralt of Rivia, the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged into one, and the first Witcher came to be.” Titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, this spinoff will be split into six parts, and will explore the story behind the first Witcher. With the show being set 1200 years before the current series, it’s safe to assume that Henry Cavill will not be leading the project. 

This is a bit of a departure from the source material, as we haven’t seen a full-length story dedicated to the very first Witcher, though the novels have shed some light on their origin. The Witcher: Blood Origin is being developed by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Netflix announced that The Witcher would be receiving a second season back in November of 2019, ahead of the first season’s debut. While there is no current release date, the season is planned to hit Netflix in 2021. There is no current release window for The Witcher: Blood Origin. 

If you dug Netflix’s The Witcher, you’d probably get a kick out of watching star Henry Cavill assemble his own gaming PC. As far as Netflix video game adaptations go, the company recently revealed an upcoming series based on Dragon’s Dogma. For more on Netflix’s video game adaptations, stay with us right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola