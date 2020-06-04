The Witcher Netflix series may be coming off hiatus soon as studio moves to reopen

The Witcher Netflix series debut was good. So good, in fact, that it got an entire fan base and beyond quoting and adapting its iconic bard’s song “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” rapid-fire for months following its season end. Netflix and production studio Arborfield were more than ready to head into Season 2 with the momentum, but then the COVID-19 pandemic happened. The studio has been on hiatus since, dealing with the coronavirus as many have around the world. That said, it appears Netflix’s The Witcher is set to pick up production again as Arborfield seeks to reopen and start working again in the coming weeks.

Arborfield’s reopening was listed alongside a number of film studios in a Deadline exclusive posted on June 4, 2020. According to the article, Arborfield and its sister company, Longcross Studios, are among several United Kingdom-based studios that will be seeking to reopen and get back to work on various projects soon. Arborfield was among early studios to close its doors when The Witcher actor Kristofer Hivju tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16.

The Witcher and Castlevania were among prominent and successful Netflix series to fall under concern of delays as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold.

With so much success behind it, it was pretty much a foregone conclusion that The Witcher Season 2 was coming, but there’s been no doubt of COVID-19’s effect on film projects. Netflix’s Castlevania animated series also got a fourth season, but it too is expected to see delays from the coronavirus that could push it as far back as 2021. It’s hard to say if the ongoing pandemic is truly lessening, but many have spoke to safety measures being while reopening, such as the Nintendo Switch repair centers, which had recently also begun to open their doors again after shutting down temporarily.

Either way, it would appear that The Witcher Season 2 will be back underway soon. Stay tuned for further news and updates as we await details on the coming season.