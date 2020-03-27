Netflix just announced Castlevania season 4 Ready for more of the animated Netflix series Castlevania? It's been confirmed for an official fourth season as of today.

Can't get enough of the Netflix Castlevania animated series? There's another season on its way now.

Netflix took to Twitter with a short clip confirming the fourth season of Castlevania on Friday, March 27. It wasn't very long, but did specifically include the text "Season Four is coming." Definitely no other way to interpret that, at least.

The third season just premiered on March 5, officially expanding the number of episodes to 22 across all three seasons. There's no telling how many extra episodes there will be when the fourth season hits, but it will probably follow suit with the past two seasons.

That means you have plenty more exciting plot points to look forward to as the days pass. So far, Netflix has really knocked it out of the park with this particular series, with fun homages all around to the original game series in addition to characters and artwork that lend a classic anime feel to the work.

If you haven't yet checked out Castlevania, we highly recomment that you do so. There isn't a release date for when the show's fourth season will debut just yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when it does.