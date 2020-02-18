The Witcher Netflix timeline explained Netflix has provided confused viewers with a handy timeline to help map out the events of The Witcher TV series.

The Witcher TV series has been a massive hit. It’s brought more people into the gaming scene to experience the equally impressive titles. It’s allowed the book readers to experience the world through another lens. And it’s given the game-players some more backstory on their gruff-yet-loveable Geralt of Rivia. But there are those viewers who have been left slightly puzzled by the sequence of events, which is why Netflix has released an official timeline of The Witcher TV series.

The Witcher Netflix TV series timeline

For those who may have struggled with working out the timing of events in The Witcher TV series, you’re apparently not alone. The series jumps around a lot when it comes to telling its narrative, choosing a unique format that allows non-critical information to be interspersed with the main plot point of Ciri. Netflix was nice enough to share a cleaned-up look at the character timeline of The Witcher in an easy-to-digest infographic.

Episode 2 – Yenn is sold to Aretuza 1210

Episode 3 – Yenn’s body is transformed

Episode 1 – Geralt becomes the Butcher of Blaviken

Episode 2 – Geralt and Jaskier are abducted by elves

Episode 4 – Yenn’s Queen is assassinated, she goes rogue

Episode 3 – Geralt fights the Striga 1249

Episode 4 – Ciri’s mother promises her to Geralt as a child of surprise

Episode 5 – Yenn and Geralt meet

Episode 6 – Yenn and Geralt meet again to hunt for a dragon. Geralt’s wish is revealed and she servers their relationship 1263

Episode 7 – Geralt returns to Cintra to claim Ciri and save her from destiny, is imprisoned

Episode 1 – Calanthe loses the Battle of Marnadal Valley

Episode 7 – Yenn returns to Aretuza in advance of the Nilfgaardian attack

Episode 1 – Cintra is sacked and Calanthe commits suicide. Ciri flees

Episode 8 – Yenn vanishes after using her chaos to win the Battle of Sodden Hill

Episode 8 – Geralt and Ciri meet

As you can see, this timeline puts the major events from each episode into chronological order. What this means is that parts of an episode could happen at either end of the timeline. For example, Episode 1 includes an early event, Geralt becoming the Butcher of Blaviken, as well as a latter event, Cintra being sacked, Calanthe committing suicide, and Cirilla fleeing.

If the TV series was to follow this more straightforward approach to the story, we would have had the back end of the series focused entirely on Ciri fleeing an Geralt searching for her. What we have instead is the main plot of Ciri escaping capture, intercut with the scenes showing Geralts proficiency as a Witcher and hunter of beasts.

