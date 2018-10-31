The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on Nintendo Switch impressions: Hardly bewitching
The first Witcher game on the Nintendo Switch chugs along the best it can, but this is hardly the optimal way to enjoy this sprawling RPG.
The first Witcher game on the Nintendo Switch chugs along the best it can, but this is hardly the optimal way to enjoy this sprawling RPG.
Batman? South Park? Spider-Man? A Zelda spin-off? This week's Shack Chat digs into the rough of licensed games to examine the diamonds that stand out.
Follow the adventure of Geralt of Rivia when The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition releases for the Nintendo Switch later this year.
You can pick up the Simply: RED collection and get Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher series for less than $100 during the GOG Summer Sale Festival.
The beloved RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is making the jump to Nintendo Switch this year.
Fans of CD Projekt Red can finally get their hands on official merchandise as the company has launched its own merch store.
He could have done with a little more time in the oven.
We each weigh in on our favorite open-world games and bring the discussion to Chatty to get your thoughts.
What a time to be alive!
A CD Projekt Red dev teased a Geralt appearance and we've got some likely and not-so-likely candidates.