The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update arrives this December CD Projekt Red has will bring next-gen enhancements to The Witcher 3 next month.

Fans of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt have been waiting for roughly a couple of years to enjoy the iconic RPG with all of the next-gen bells and whistles, thanks to the PS5 and Xbox Series X. After some delays and an extended period of silence, developer CD Projekt Red is finally ready to roll out the next-gen update to the public, and it’s coming next month.

CD Projekt Red announced in a tweet that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt would receive its next-gen update on December 14, 2022. This update will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC versions of the game, and will be free for everyone that owns the base game. Similar to other games that have gotten the same treatment. The Witcher 3’s next-gen update will add performance boosts, as well as some visual enhancements. CD Projekt Red has announced a livestream for next week where it will go over the specific improvements that players can expect.



Source: CD Projekt Red

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen version was originally announced back in September of 2020, prior to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Originally planned for 2021, it was later delayed to 2022. The update will now hit that target window by roughly two weeks when it launches mid-December.

Originally released in 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is still the latest game in the RPG series. That said, CD Projekt Red has made clear it’s far from the last. In recent months, the developer has confirmed not only The Witcher 4’s development but a remake of the original game in Unreal Engine 5. In the time that there have been no new games, fans were treated to a Netflix adaptation of the franchise, which was recently renewed for Season 4, but without leading man Henry Cavill returning as Geralt. For more news on everything happening in the world of The Witcher, Shacknews has what you need.