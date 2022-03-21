The Witcher 4 is in development, will use Unreal Engine 5 CD Projekt RED has confirmed that development has begun on the next The Witcher game.

The Witcher 3 was one of the most influential games of the last decade, so it doesn’t come as a surprise that developer CD Projekt RED would look to continue the series in the future. However, that likely doesn’t take away from the excitement fans are feeling from today’s announcement. The Witcher 4 is officially in development. What’s more, it’s being developed for Unreal Engine 5.

CD Projekt RED announced the new game in The Witcher series with a post to the company’s official website. “We’re happy to announce that the next installment in The Witcher series of video games is currently in development, kicking off a new saga for the franchise,” the statement reads. The developers have yet to reveal a title, so we’ll be referring to it as The Witcher 4 until further notice.

Not only is the next The Witcher game officially on the way, the developers have shared an important piece of information about the project. The game will be moving from the REDengine that was used for The Witcher 3, and is being developed for Unreal Engine 5. This marks a major shift for both CD Projekt RED and The Witcher franchise. The studio further explained the move, as well as it's partnership with Epic Games. The move is "beginning a multi-year strategic partnership with Epic Games. It covers not only licensing, but technical development of Unreal Engine 5, as well as potential future versions of Unreal Engine, where relevant. We'll closely collaborate with Epic Games’ developers with the primary goal being to help tailor the engine for open-world experiences."

The Witcher 4 is on the way. While it was probably safe to assume we hadn’t seen the last of the famed fantasy RPG series, it’s nice to have official word. As for CD Projekt RED’s latest endeavor’s the studio is still very much committed to improving the state of Cyberpunk 2077 following its less than ideal launch back in 2020. For future updates on the latest installment in The Witcher series, we’ll be keeping up with it here at Shacknews.