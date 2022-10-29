Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

The Witcher renewed at Netflix for Season 4 without Henry Cavill

Liam Hemsworth has been named the new Geralt of Rivia.
Ozzie Mejia
Netflix
13

The Witcher continues to draw in viewers at Netflix and still has room for new adventures. The streaming company has renewed the series for a fourth season, but lead character Geralt of Rivia is about to undergo a major chance. Along with the renewal announcement came a message that star Henry Cavill would not return as Geralt, instead passing the mantle on to Liam Hemsworth.

Here's the message from Netflix:

While The Witcher Season 3 hasn’t debuted yet, it has already been renewed for a fourth season — but there’s a change coming. In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will step in as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, the role Henry Cavill originated in the first three seasons. The two actors shared the exciting news on social media Saturday afternoon.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”

Hemsworth is thrilled about this new adventure. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”

The Witcher Season 3 poster

Source: Netflix

The Witcher, based on both the Andrzej Sapkowski book series and the video game series from CD Projekt RED, first premiered on Netflix in December 2019. The show is currently between seasons, though Netflix recently announced a Summer 2023 airing for the show's third season, while prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to arrive on December 25 of this year.

However, much of The Witcher's positive reception came from Cavill's portrayal of Geralt and it's difficult to imagine the show moving forward without him. Liam Hemsworth's credits include the Hunger Games franchise, The Last Song, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

There's a lot of time between now and Season 4, so let this Witcher news sink in for a while. We'll be sure to follow this story, as well as any other breaking news from Netflix and its lineup of game-related shows and movies.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
  • Shacknews legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
    reply
    October 29, 2022 12:30 PM

    Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, The Witcher renewed at Netflix for Season 4 without Henry Cavill

    • RuinedHJ
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:33 PM

      More like the Switcher :/

    • Proximate Cause moderator
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:40 PM

      Better kill off Geralt then.

    • shirif legacy 10 years
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:40 PM

      Fuck

    • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:41 PM

      The start of S4 should show someone modding the show like the game to change his skin.

    • SNPL-WLF
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:41 PM

      I figured Cavill wasn’t actually interested in doin g this for any real length of time. What the fuck.

      • SnowPEA777
        reply
        October 29, 2022 12:44 PM

        he back to supa man.

        • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
          reply
          October 29, 2022 12:45 PM

          Excuse me what

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            October 29, 2022 12:52 PM

            he back to supa man.

            • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
              reply
              October 29, 2022 12:53 PM

              I liked him, but I kinda hated the DCEU take on asshole superman. Hopefully they change it up.

              • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
                reply
                October 29, 2022 1:00 PM

                James Gunn is now in charge of DC films. So provided they actually let Gunn do his thing I would expect a return to the hopeful Superman and not the indifferent Superman of the current DCEU.

                • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                  reply
                  October 29, 2022 1:28 PM

                  I’d also like to see Gunn’s take on Affleck Batman honestly. One thing Gunn gets that Snyder didn’t is that comic movies should be fun.

              • grendel legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                October 29, 2022 1:24 PM

                Cavill said something recently about wanting to do a hopefully, happy Superman and I think that is what they will do

              • Conan legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
                reply
                October 29, 2022 1:38 PM

                They seem to be, but we'll see.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 29, 2022 1:23 PM

        He's been very critical of the changes to the stories and characters that they've been making. He's probably tired of being the only fan in the production.

      • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        October 29, 2022 1:47 PM

        It mainly exists because of him, so I'd assume either he has a disagreement about direction, or feels it has run its course.

        • Vincent Grayson moderator legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
          reply
          October 29, 2022 1:59 PM

          Maybe just too many other projects on his plate for another multi-season agreement to feel smart?

    • Turd Ferguson legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:44 PM

      Netflix can get FUCKED! I would prefer they wrap up Geralt's storyline and have other witcher shows without him than replacing him.

    • ForcedEvolutionaryVirus legacy 10 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:44 PM

      Excuse me what

    • Schnapple legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:56 PM

      Yeah as someone who has watched both seasons twice now, I can’t imagine watching it without Cavill. Besides the fact that he just does an incredible job, it’s just cool to know that he’s a gamer who builds his own PCs and probably jumped at the chance to be a badass character from one of the games (and books of course)

      So, unless they change course as far as I’m concerned this show ends with S3. Which is fine.

    • Masem legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 12:57 PM

      But we get Thor's brother as his replacement! see? see? Bueller?

    • baron calamity legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 1:17 PM

      How??? The Witcher minus the Witcher.

    • theWhite legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2022 1:35 PM

      Ummm.... Yeaaaaa

    • Visceral Monkey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 1:38 PM

      Fuck. :|

    • hohoh0 legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
      reply
      October 29, 2022 1:59 PM

      Just cancel the show or do some spin-off with Ciri. Replacing Geralt is ridiculous.

      • pyide legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
        reply
        October 29, 2022 2:29 PM

        I don't know how it survives after this. Cavill has basically carried that show for three years.

    • sikander moderator mercury mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 2:30 PM

      huh whaaaaat?

    • SnowPEA777
      reply
      October 29, 2022 2:56 PM

      I did like the story lines and wish someone would explore more European folk tales in a monster hunter type show.

    • judge legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      October 29, 2022 4:05 PM

      kind of a bummer they don't let Cavill "Exit" with Geralt and just have a different Witcher step up instead of recasting, but whatever

