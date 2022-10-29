The Witcher renewed at Netflix for Season 4 without Henry Cavill
Liam Hemsworth has been named the new Geralt of Rivia.
The Witcher continues to draw in viewers at Netflix and still has room for new adventures. The streaming company has renewed the series for a fourth season, but lead character Geralt of Rivia is about to undergo a major chance. Along with the renewal announcement came a message that star Henry Cavill would not return as Geralt, instead passing the mantle on to Liam Hemsworth.
Here's the message from Netflix:
While The Witcher Season 3 hasn’t debuted yet, it has already been renewed for a fourth season — but there’s a change coming. In Season 4, Liam Hemsworth will step in as the titular monster-hunter Geralt of Rivia, the role Henry Cavill originated in the first three seasons. The two actors shared the exciting news on social media Saturday afternoon.
“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” said Cavill in a statement. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find.”
Hemsworth is thrilled about this new adventure. “As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia,” he said in a statement. “Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world.”
The Witcher, based on both the Andrzej Sapkowski book series and the video game series from CD Projekt RED, first premiered on Netflix in December 2019. The show is currently between seasons, though Netflix recently announced a Summer 2023 airing for the show's third season, while prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to arrive on December 25 of this year.
However, much of The Witcher's positive reception came from Cavill's portrayal of Geralt and it's difficult to imagine the show moving forward without him. Liam Hemsworth's credits include the Hunger Games franchise, The Last Song, and Independence Day: Resurgence.
There's a lot of time between now and Season 4, so let this Witcher news sink in for a while. We'll be sure to follow this story, as well as any other breaking news from Netflix and its lineup of game-related shows and movies.
Yeah as someone who has watched both seasons twice now, I can’t imagine watching it without Cavill. Besides the fact that he just does an incredible job, it’s just cool to know that he’s a gamer who builds his own PCs and probably jumped at the chance to be a badass character from one of the games (and books of course)
So, unless they change course as far as I’m concerned this show ends with S3. Which is fine.
He had to step down to make more time for his Warhammer 3 addiction.
https://www.pcgamer.com/henry-cavill-seems-to-be-treating-total-war-warhammer-3-like-a-part-time-job/
