The Witcher 3 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X

CD Projekt RED has revealed The Wither 3 Complete Edition, coming to PC and next-gen consoles.
Donovan Erskine
2

CD Projekt RED is hard at work on Cyberpunk 2077, one of the most highly-anticipated game releases in years. However, it was their 2015 RPG sequel, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, that  catapulted the developer’s popularity. With the next generation of consoles right around the corner, CD Projekt RED has revealed that The Wither 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, a visually and technically enhanced version of the beloved game, coming to Xbox Series X, PS5, and PC. 

CD Projekt RED shared the news on their official Twitter account on September 4. The Witcher 3 Complete Edition will feature ray tracing, as well as quicker load times for both the base game and the DLC. The game will be released as a standalone purchase, but those who own the game on PS4 and Xbox One can acquire the Complete Edition for free. The Witcher 3 owners on PC will receive the Complete Edition via a free upgrade. 

The Witcher 3 is often touted as one of the best RPGs of all time. Following Geralt’s latest journey, the game has seen much acclaim. Most recently, we saw Netflix adapt The Witcher into a live-action series, which is now receiving a second season and a spinoff series. With Cyberpunk 2077 that hard focus for developer CD Projekt RED, it’s likely that we won’t see the inevitable “The Witcher 4” for quite some years. However, this advanced version of the original game and its expansions will surely make hardcore fans happy. 

With the news that The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting ray tracing, one has to imagine how gorgeous the game will look when powered by one of the newly revealed 30-series GPUs from NVIDIA. There is currently no release date for The Witcher 3 Complete Edition, but we’ll be sure to keep you updated when those details become available.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

