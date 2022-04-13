The Witcher 3 PS5 & Xbox Series X/S versions delayed 'until further notice' The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will not get its next-gen patch in Q2 2022 as previously expected.

The Witcher 3 is one of the most celebrated games of the past decade, and fans of the RPG were anticipating its release on the PS5 and Xbox Series X. Taking advantage of all the bells and whistles in the newest generations of consoles, fans will now have to wait even longer before they can experience it for themselves. CD Projekt RED has delayed the release of The Witcher 3 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to an unspecified date.

We have decided to have our in-house development team conduct the remaining work on the next-gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. We are currently evaluating the scope of work to be done and thus have to postpone Q2 release until further notice. 1/2 — The Witcher (@witchergame) April 13, 2022

CD Projekt RED shared the latest update on The Witcher 3’s next-gen upgrades to the game’s official Twitter account. The reason for the delay is that CD Projekt RED is taking over development on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game from Saber Interactive, who was previously working on them. It’s unclear what inspired CD Projekt to take the reins, but the change in developer means that the final product won’t be arriving when previously expected.

It’s been a turbulent journey for The Witcher 3 on next-gen consoles up to this point. Originally announced prior to the launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X with plans to be released in 2021, the upgrades were then delayed to Q2 of 2022, putting it somewhere between April and June. Now, that release has been delayed once more, this time “until further notice.” We’ll have to wait a while longer until we know when The Witcher 3 will finally be optimized for the (relatively) new consoles.

We’ll continue to keep an eye out for any updates on when the upgraded versions of The Witcher 3 will be arriving on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. We recently learned that The Witcher 4 is officially in development, though it’s unclear how that has impacted the work on The Witcher 3, if at all.