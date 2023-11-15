CD Projekt RED announces The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod editor coming in 2024 CDPR announced that it is creating an official editor to allow PC players to adjust Witcher 3 to their liking.

An official Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod editor is in development. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is no stranger to mods, with its pages on communities like Nexus Mods having amassed over 300 pages of user-created content, tweaks, and adjustments. However, CD Projekt RED is about to release something official for mod creators and users in the game, and this project is expected to launch sometime in 2024.

CD Projekt RED announced The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod editor in a post on the official Witcher Twitter this week. According to CDPR, the mod editor is in the works now and will allow users to “create your own experiences in the game by making something completely new or editing existing quests and content.” Unfortunately, this will be confined to the PC platform. However, it will available for free once ready and is expected to release to the public in 2024.

CD Projekt RED promises it will have more details to share about its official Witcher 3 mod editor in 2024.

Source: CD Projekt RED

The Witcher 3 has a robust mod community already. A look at its Nexus Mods page shows thousands of options, many of which are grouped into bundles that help with overhauling the game to players’ likings. It will be interesting to see what kind of changes the official mod editor brings to the modding process for The Witcher 3 on PC. It’s also a little disappointing that it will remain confined to PC when other official mod options are allowing mods on consoles with restrictions such as code adjustments and custom asset uploading.

That said, an official The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt mod editor sounds like quite the undertaking. As we await more details about it in 2024, stay tuned for updates here at Shacknews.