The Witcher 3 REDkit mod tools launch beside tutorial video series CD Projekt RED launched a full suite of modding tools for Witcher 3 on PC, and a tutorial series on how to use REDkit.

For a long time now, CD Projekt RED has been teasing the release of official mod tools for the highly popular Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. This week, those tools launched in a free update for all PC players. CD Projekt RED also wants to guide new creatives into the use of its tools as well. With that in mind, CDPR has also launched a tutorial series specifically for The Witcher 3’s new REDkit mod tools.

CD Projekt RED launched The Witcher 3 REDkit mod tools and its REDkit tutorial series this week. Modding has long been a part of The Witcher 3’s PC community, but with REDkit, CD Projekt is aiming to help all creators up their modding game and do exciting new things with Witcher 3. With REDkit, assets can be added, files can be reworked, and values can be shifted and changed across the board, but it also allows for the creation of cutscenes, adding of textures, and plenty more. With that in mind, CDPR REDkit developer Bence Hambalkó shared some early details on how to get started with the new tools.

The Witcher 3 REDkit has been a long time coming, at least in development since November 2023 when it was first announced. It’s quite a set of tools that come at no additional cost to PC players, but you’ll still have to specifically download and prepare REDkit for use. Hambalkó goes through the details of how to download REDkit, how to arrange it and put it to where your Witcher 3 game data is, and creating directories for where your mods will be stored and applied. By following Hambalkó’s instructions for this one-time setup, you’ll be ready to use REDkit when you want.

REDkit is meant to open exciting new avenues of player-created content for The Wticher 3: Wild Hunt. With the tools now out in the wild, it will be interesting to see what the community uses it to come up with. Stay tuned here at Shacknews for further updates on this story.