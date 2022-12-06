CD Projekt posts list of popular mods that work with Witcher 3's next-gen update With the Witcher 3 update about to thoroughly revamp the game for newer platforms, CDPR posted a list of mods that will and won't work with the update.

This December, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting a substantial update that will revamp the game for newer consoles and better PC hardware. As with any huge update on a game that has mods, there’s always going to be concern as to which mods will come along for the ride and which will have to stay behind on previous versions. Thankfully, CD Projekt RED took the liberty of eliminating some of the guesswork. It has published a list of popular Witcher 3 mods which will and will not work with the new update once it launches.

CD Projekt posted the list of working and specifically non-working mods for the upcoming Witcher 3 update in a recently posted spreadsheet. It contains a list of over 60 mods that have been tested with the new update and whether or not they work. For instance, mods like weight limit tweaks, quest reveals, and overhaul’s of Roach’s (the horse) performance and looks remain intact where mods like removal of weapon degradation, additional slots, and auto looting won’t survive the update due to script errors or other issues.

Source: CD Projekt RED

This will likely come as a pleasant surprise to Witcher 3 players that want to keep the mod fun going once the next-gen update drops this December. The update is mainly to utilize the boosted technology of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S to improve The Witcher 3 around the board. However, it also launches on PC, hopefully boosting the quality of the game on that platform as well. It’s a shame that many mods won’t make it through the update (as is usually the case with a major update), but at least players don’t have to do so much research as to what will and won’t work and why.

With The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt next-gen update launching for free on December 14, stay tuned for more details and perhaps even patch notes as we get closer to the launch.