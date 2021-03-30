YouTube testing feature that hides the dislike count on videos The new feature is meant to curb targeted dislike campaigns.

Since it became the primary platform for video sharing over 15 years ago, we’ve seen YouTube constantly innovate and tweak its mechanics in hopes of creating a cleaner, more well-rounded product. Of course, that means some major hits and misses along the way. Its latest move is one that will surely stir up conversion amongst avid users. YouTube has announced that it is testing a new feature in which the dislike count is no longer visible on a video.

YouTube announced the new change in a Twitter post on March 30. Typically, when a user is viewing a video, they have the options to like, dislike, share, and save it. Below the both the like and dislike button is a live counter of how many thumbs up and thumbs down the video has received, respectively. The new feature will remove this counter from the dislike button.

👍👎 In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count. If you're part of this small experiment, you might spot one of these designs in the coming weeks (example below!). pic.twitter.com/aemrIcnrbx — YouTube (@YouTube) March 30, 2021

“In response to creator feedback around well-being and targeted dislike campaigns, we're testing a few new designs that don't show the public dislike count,” YouTube said in its post. The main goal behind the change is to try and put an end to targeted dislike campaigns, in which users will organize and coordinate to mass dislike a video with some sort of ulterior motive, rather than a genuine reaction to the content in question.

Creators will still be able to view their dislike numbers in YouTube studios, but it will be hidden from viewers completely. Of course, a move like this is a bit divisive among creators and avid users of YouTube. Popular YouTuber Jacksepticeye expressed some concern with the decision, stating that listing the dislike count can be helpful in alarming viewers to videos that can be objectively harmful, such as scams.

The change to YouTube’s dislike feature is currently in testing on a limited number of accounts, and is subject to change based on user feedback.